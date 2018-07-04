Dr. Benzion Goldwyn, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Goldwyn is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Benzion Goldwyn, MD is an Otolaryngology (Ear, Nose & Throat) Specialist in Elk Grove, CA. They specialize in Ear, Nose, and Throat, has 33 years of experience, and is board certified in Otolaryngology. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF WASHINGTON and is affiliated with Sutter Amador Hospital and Sutter Medical Center - Ose Adams Medical Pavilion.
Dr. Goldwyn's Office Locations
Sutter Medical Plaza Elk Grove - Otolaryngology (ent) - Head and Neck Surgery8170 Laguna Blvd Ste 303, Elk Grove, CA 95758 Directions (916) 262-9456
Sutter Medical Foundation2725 Capitol Ave Dept 404, Sacramento, CA 95816 Directions (916) 262-9456
Hospital Affiliations
- Sutter Amador Hospital
- Sutter Medical Center - Ose Adams Medical Pavilion
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
Incredible caring and highly skilled physician. Hands down is one of the best in all things you could want from a doctor/surgeon.
About Dr. Benzion Goldwyn, MD
- Ear, Nose, and Throat
- 33 years of experience
- English
- 1265543599
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF WASHINGTON
- Otolaryngology and Otolaryngology-Head and Neck Surgery
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Goldwyn has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Goldwyn accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Goldwyn has seen patients for Ethmoidectomy (Sinus Surgery), and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Goldwyn on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
9 patients have reviewed Dr. Goldwyn. The overall rating for this provider is 3.2. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Goldwyn.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Goldwyn, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Goldwyn appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.