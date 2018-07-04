Overview of Dr. Benzion Goldwyn, MD

Dr. Benzion Goldwyn, MD is an Otolaryngology (Ear, Nose & Throat) Specialist in Elk Grove, CA. They specialize in Ear, Nose, and Throat, has 33 years of experience, and is board certified in Otolaryngology. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF WASHINGTON and is affiliated with Sutter Amador Hospital and Sutter Medical Center - Ose Adams Medical Pavilion.



Dr. Goldwyn works at Sutter Medical Plaza Elk Grove - Otolaryngology (ent) - Head and Neck Surgery in Elk Grove, CA with other offices in Sacramento, CA. They frequently treat conditions like Ethmoidectomy (Sinus Surgery) along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.