Dr. Benzon Dy, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Dy is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Benzon Dy, MD
Overview of Dr. Benzon Dy, MD
Dr. Benzon Dy, MD is a General Surgery Specialist in Rochester, MN. They specialize in General Surgery, has 15 years of experience, and is board certified in General Surgery. They graduated from GEORGETOWN UNIV SCH OF MED and is affiliated with Mayo Clinic - Rochester.
Dr. Dy works at
Dr. Dy's Office Locations
-
1
Rochester - Cancer Surgery200 1st St SW, Rochester, MN 55905 Directions (507) 512-6905
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Insurance Accepted
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Coventry Health Care
- Coventry Health Care of Virginia
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- UnitedHealthCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Dy?
Thank you Dr. Dy for removing my hernia mess. You literally gave me my life back. I will forever be grateful.
About Dr. Benzon Dy, MD
- General Surgery
- 15 years of experience
- English
- 1962651661
Education & Certifications
- Mayo Clinic Endocrine Surgery
- Mayo Clin
- MAYO CLINIC
- GEORGETOWN UNIV SCH OF MED
- General Surgery
Hospital Affiliations
- Mayo Clinic - Rochester
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Dy has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Dy accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Yes, you can schedule an appointment online with Dr. Dy using Healthline FindCare.
Dr. Dy has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Dy works at
9 patients have reviewed Dr. Dy. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Dy.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Dy, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Dy appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.