Dr. Benzy Padanilam, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Indianapolis, IN. They completed their fellowship with University of Iowa Hospitals & Clinics|University of Iowa Hospitals &amp; Clinics
Ascension Medical Group St. Vincent Indianapolis Cardiology8333 Naab Rd Ste 420, Indianapolis, IN 46260 Directions (317) 643-9271
Ascension Medical Group St. Vincent Lebanon Cardiology2505 N Lebanon St Ste 130, Lebanon, IN 46052 Directions (765) 202-5323
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Insurance Accepted
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- Sagamore Health Network
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
Went well for my first visit
About Dr. Benzy Padanilam, MD
- Cardiology
- English
- Male
- 1750350419
Education & Certifications
- University of Iowa Hospitals &amp; Clinics|University of Iowa Hospitals &amp;amp; Clinics
- Cleveland Clin Found|Grant Hosp
Hospital Affiliations
- Ascension St. Vincent Hospital - Indianapolis
- Ascension Saint Vincent Carmel
- Ascension St. Vincent Fishers
Dr. Padanilam has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Padanilam accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Padanilam has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Padanilam works at
Dr. Padanilam has seen patients for Heart Disease, Atrial Flutter and Atrial Fibrillation, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Padanilam on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
11 patients have reviewed Dr. Padanilam. The overall rating for this provider is 4.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Padanilam.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Padanilam, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Padanilam appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.