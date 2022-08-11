See All Cardiologists in Indianapolis, IN
Dr. Benzy Padanilam, MD

Cardiology
4.0 (11)
Accepting new patients

Offers telehealth

Dr. Benzy Padanilam, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Indianapolis, IN. They completed their fellowship with University of Iowa Hospitals & Clinics

Dr. Padanilam works at Ascension Medical Group St. Vincent Indianapolis Cardiology in Indianapolis, IN with other offices in Lebanon, IN. They frequently treat conditions like Heart Disease, Atrial Flutter and Atrial Fibrillation along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

    Ascension Medical Group St. Vincent Indianapolis Cardiology
    8333 Naab Rd Ste 420, Indianapolis, IN 46260
    Ascension Medical Group St. Vincent Lebanon Cardiology
    2505 N Lebanon St Ste 130, Lebanon, IN 46052

Heart Disease
Atrial Flutter
Atrial Fibrillation
Heart Disease
Atrial Flutter
Atrial Fibrillation

Heart Disease
Atrial Flutter
Atrial Fibrillation
Electrocardiogram (EKG)
Third Degree Heart Block
Ventricular Tachycardia (VT)
Ablation for Treatment of Cardiac Arrhythmias
Aortic Ectasia
Aortic Valve Disease
Arrhythmia Screening
Arrhythmias
Automatic Implantable Cardioverter Defibrillator (ICD) Implantation
Cardiac Catheterization (incl. Coronary Angiography)
Cardiac Imaging
Cardiac MRI (Magnetic Resonance Imaging) of Heart or Chest
Cardiomegaly
Cardiomyopathy
Cardiomyopathy, Dilated
Cardiovascular Diagnostic Test
Cardiovascular Stress Test
Cardioversion, Elective
Cardioverter-Defibrillator or Pacemaker Insertion, Removal or Repair
Chest CT (incl. Heart and Lungs)
Chest Pain Evaluation
Cholesterol Screening
Chronic Pulmonary Heart Diseases (incl. Pulmonary Hypertension)
Congestive Heart Failure
Coronary Angiogram
Coronary Artery Disease (CAD)
Dobutamine Thallium Stress Test
Echocardiography
Electrophysiological Study
Heart Palpitations
HeartAware Online Risk Screening
Hyperlipidemia
Hypertension
Hypertensive Heart and Chronic Kidney Disease
Hypertensive Heart Disease
Hypotension
Mitral Valve Disease
Mobitz, Type 2, Heart Block
Nuclear Stress Testing
Pacemaker Insertion or Replacement
Peripheral Arterial Disease Screening (PAD)
Pharmacologic Nuclear Stress Test
Pharmacologic Stress Test, Adenosine
Primary Pulmonary Hypertension
Pulmonary Hypertension
Removal or Revision of Pacemaker or Cardioverter and-or Defibrillator
Second Degree Heart Block
Sick Sinus Syndrome
Sinus Bradycardia
Stress Test
Structural Heart Disease Evaluations and Treatment
Supraventricular Tachycardia
Syncope
TCD Bubble Test
Tilt Table Testing
Tilt Testing or Cardiac Event Monitors
Treadmill Stress Test
Adult Congenital Heart Disease
Aneurysm
Aneurysm of Heart
Angina
Angina and Acute Coronary Syndrome
Ankle Disorders
Aortic Aneurysm
Aortic Diseases
Aortic Stenosis
Aortic Valve Regurgitation
Atrial Septal Defect
Cardiac Myocardial Perfusion Imaging
Cardiomyopathy, Hypertrophic
Carotid Artery Disease
Chest Pain
Congenital Heart Defects
Congenital Heart Disease
Endocarditis
First Degree Heart Block
Heart Attack (Acute Myocardial Infarction)
Heart Block
Heart Tumors, Benign
Hypertensive Chronic Kidney Disease
Insertion of Left Ventricular Lead for Pacemaker or Cardioverter and-or Defibrillator
Limb Swelling Caused by Fluid Overload
Long QT Syndrome
Mitral Valve Regurgitation
Mitral Valve Stenosis
Patent Foramen Ovale (PFO)
Pericardial Disease
Pericarditis
Pulmonary Valve Disease
Septal Defect
Sinus Tachycardia
Tetralogy of Fallot
Tricuspid Valve Disease
Unstable Angina
Ventricular Fibrillation
Wolff-Parkinson-White Pattern
    Insurance Accepted

    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health
    • Humana
    • Sagamore Health Network

    4.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 11 ratings
    5 Star
    (7)
    4 Star
    (1)
    3 Star
    (1)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (2)
    Aug 11, 2022
    Went well for my first visit
    Jesse — Aug 11, 2022
    About Dr. Benzy Padanilam, MD

    Cardiology
    English
    Male
    1750350419
    Education & Certifications

    University of Iowa Hospitals &amp; Clinics
    Cleveland Clin Found|Grant Hosp
    Hospital Affiliations

    • Ascension St. Vincent Hospital - Indianapolis
    • Ascension Saint Vincent Carmel
    • Ascension St. Vincent Fishers

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Benzy Padanilam, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Padanilam is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Padanilam has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Padanilam has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Padanilam has seen patients for Heart Disease, Atrial Flutter and Atrial Fibrillation, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Padanilam on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    11 patients have reviewed Dr. Padanilam. The overall rating for this provider is 4.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Padanilam.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Padanilam, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Padanilam appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

