Dr. Benzy Padanilam, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Indianapolis, IN. They completed their fellowship with University of Iowa Hospitals & Clinics|University of Iowa Hospitals &amp; Clinics



Dr. Padanilam works at Ascension Medical Group St. Vincent Indianapolis Cardiology in Indianapolis, IN with other offices in Lebanon, IN. They frequently treat conditions like Heart Disease, Atrial Flutter and Atrial Fibrillation along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.