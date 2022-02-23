Dr. Berc Sarafian, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Sarafian is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Berc Sarafian, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Berc Sarafian, MD
Dr. Berc Sarafian, MD is a Cardiovascular & Pulmonary Disease Specialist in Clearwater, FL. They graduated from American University Of The Caribbean and is affiliated with HCA Florida St. Petersburg Hospital, HCA Florida Largo Hospital, HCA Florida Northside Hospital, Morton Plant Hospital and St. Anthony's Hospital.
Dr. Sarafian's Office Locations
1
Berc Sarafian MD1518 S Missouri Ave, Clearwater, FL 33756 Directions (727) 380-2426
2
Salah Al-andary M D LLC1920 West Bay Dr Ste 6, Largo, FL 33770 Directions (727) 380-2425Monday9:00am - 2:00pmTuesday9:00am - 2:00pmWednesday9:00am - 2:00pmThursday9:00am - 2:00pmFriday9:00am - 2:00pmSaturdayClosedSundayClosed
Hospital Affiliations
- HCA Florida St. Petersburg Hospital
- HCA Florida Largo Hospital
- HCA Florida Northside Hospital
- Morton Plant Hospital
- St. Anthony's Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Ambetter
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
compassionate physician
About Dr. Berc Sarafian, MD
- Cardiovascular & Pulmonary Diseases
- English, Armenian and Spanish
- 1891741708
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF SOUTH FLORIDA
- WAYNE STATE UNIVERSITY
- WAYNE STATE UNIVERSITY
- American University Of The Caribbean
- Internal Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Sarafian has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Sarafian accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Sarafian has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Sarafian works at
Dr. Sarafian speaks Armenian and Spanish.
12 patients have reviewed Dr. Sarafian. The overall rating for this provider is 2.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Sarafian.
