Dr. Berchmans John, MD is a Radiation Oncology Specialist in Arlington, TX. They specialize in Radiation Oncology, has 52 years of experience, and is board certified in Radiology. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF KERALA / MEDICAL COLLEGE and is affiliated with Medical City Fort Worth.
Arlington South515 W Mayfield Rd Ste 300, Arlington, TX 76014 Directions (817) 664-4400
- Medical City Fort Worth
Dr. John is an excellent physician who extremely knowledgeable in Radiology Oncology and genuinely cares about his patients. He explained the importance of receiving treatments and how treatments are administered. Follow up visits aren’t rushed as he ensures that you understand the progression of your health and don’t repeat unnecessary exams or tests previously performed by another provider.
- Radiation Oncology
- 52 years of experience
- English
- 1073556403
- U Tex HSC
- U Tex HSC
- UNIVERSITY OF KERALA / MEDICAL COLLEGE
- Radiology and Therapeutic Radiology
Dr. John has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. John accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. John has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
25 patients have reviewed Dr. John. The overall rating for this provider is 4.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. John.
