Overview of Dr. Berdine Burger, MD

Dr. Berdine Burger, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Mt Pleasant, SC. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 16 years of experience, and is board certified in Ophthalmology. They graduated from Med Univ Of Sc Coll Of Med and is affiliated with East Cooper Medical Center and Roper Hospital.



Dr. Burger works at East Cooper Medical Center in Mt Pleasant, SC with other offices in Charleston, SC. They frequently treat conditions like Tear Duct Disorders, Dry Eyes and Eyelid Disorders along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.