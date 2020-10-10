Dr. Berdine Burger, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Burger is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Berdine Burger, MD
Overview of Dr. Berdine Burger, MD
Dr. Berdine Burger, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Mt Pleasant, SC. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 16 years of experience, and is board certified in Ophthalmology. They graduated from Med Univ Of Sc Coll Of Med and is affiliated with East Cooper Medical Center and Roper Hospital.
Dr. Burger works at
Dr. Burger's Office Locations
-
1
East Cooper Medical Center2000 Hospital Dr, Mt Pleasant, SC 29464 Directions (843) 571-7337
-
2
Carolina Eyecare Physicians - West Ashley I2060 Charlie Hall Blvd Ste 201, Charleston, SC 29414 Directions (843) 722-2010Monday8:00am - 4:30pmTuesday8:00am - 4:30pmWednesday8:00am - 4:30pmThursday8:00am - 4:30pmFriday8:00am - 4:30pm
-
3
CEP Mt Pleasant1101 Clarity Rd # 100, Mt Pleasant, SC 29464 Directions (843) 571-7337
Hospital Affiliations
- East Cooper Medical Center
- Roper Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Accepts most major Health Plans. Please contact our office for details.
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Burger?
Wonderful.....!
About Dr. Berdine Burger, MD
- Ophthalmology
- 16 years of experience
- English, German
- 1811159791
Education & Certifications
- Storm Eye Institute, Medical University Of South Carolina
- Storm Eye Institute, Medical University of South Carolina Vitreoretinal Research Fellowship
- Med Univ Of Sc Coll Of Med
- Washington and Lee University
- Ophthalmology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Burger has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Burger accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Burger has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Burger works at
Dr. Burger has seen patients for Tear Duct Disorders, Dry Eyes and Eyelid Disorders, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Burger on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Burger speaks German.
23 patients have reviewed Dr. Burger. The overall rating for this provider is 4.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Burger.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Burger, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Burger appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.