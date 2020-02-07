Overview of Dr. Bereket Alemu, MD

Dr. Bereket Alemu, MD is a Nephrology Specialist in Midwest City, OK. They specialize in Nephrology, has 25 years of experience. They graduated from ADDIS ABABA UNIVERSITY / GONDAR COLLEGE OF MEDICAL SCIENCE and is affiliated with Integris Baptist Medical Center, Integris Southwest Medical Center, Ssm Health Saint Anthony Hospital Shawnee and SSM Health St. Anthony Hospital - Midwest.



Dr. Alemu works at Midwest Nephrology Associates in Midwest City, OK. They frequently treat conditions like Mineral Metabolism Disorders, Hypokalemia and Calcium Metabolism Disorders along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.