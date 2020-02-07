Dr. Bereket Alemu, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Alemu is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Bereket Alemu, MD is a Nephrology Specialist in Midwest City, OK. They specialize in Nephrology, has 25 years of experience. They graduated from ADDIS ABABA UNIVERSITY / GONDAR COLLEGE OF MEDICAL SCIENCE and is affiliated with Integris Baptist Medical Center, Integris Southwest Medical Center, Ssm Health Saint Anthony Hospital Shawnee and SSM Health St. Anthony Hospital - Midwest.
Midwest Nephrology Associates9230 E Reno Ave Ste B, Midwest City, OK 73130 Directions (405) 737-4900
Hospital Affiliations
- Integris Baptist Medical Center
- Integris Southwest Medical Center
- Ssm Health Saint Anthony Hospital Shawnee
- SSM Health St. Anthony Hospital - Midwest
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Oklahoma
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Community Care Network
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Alemu very kind and outstanding Phrenologist.
- Nephrology
- 25 years of experience
- English
- 1134431877
- ADDIS ABABA UNIVERSITY / GONDAR COLLEGE OF MEDICAL SCIENCE
Dr. Alemu has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Alemu accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Alemu has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Alemu has seen patients for Mineral Metabolism Disorders, Hypokalemia and Calcium Metabolism Disorders, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Alemu on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
4 patients have reviewed Dr. Alemu. The overall rating for this provider is 4.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Alemu.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Alemu, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Alemu appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.