Overview

Dr. Berenice Serpas, MD is a Family Medicine Specialist in Cullman, AL. They graduated from BINZHOU MEDICAL COLLEGE and is affiliated with Huntsville Hospital.



Dr. Serpas works at Cullman Regional Medical Group in Cullman, AL with other offices in Hanceville, AL. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of California as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.