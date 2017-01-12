Overview

Dr. Berhane Seyoum, MD is an Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism Specialist in Detroit, MI. They specialize in Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism, has 36 years of experience, and is board certified in Diabetes, Metabolism & Endocrinology. They graduated from Addis Ababa U and is affiliated with DMC Hutzel Women's Hospital and Harper University Hospital.



Dr. Seyoum works at Wayne State University in Detroit, MI. They frequently treat conditions like Diabetes With Renal Manifestations, Diabetes Type 1 and Diabetes Type 2 along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.