Dr. Berhane Seyoum, MD
Dr. Berhane Seyoum, MD is an Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism Specialist in Detroit, MI. They specialize in Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism, has 36 years of experience, and is board certified in Diabetes, Metabolism & Endocrinology. They graduated from Addis Ababa U and is affiliated with DMC Hutzel Women's Hospital and Harper University Hospital.
Affiliated Internists, PC4201 Saint Antoine St Ste 5A, Detroit, MI 48201 Directions (313) 745-4525
Hospital Affiliations
- DMC Hutzel Women's Hospital
- Harper University Hospital
How was your appointment with Dr. Seyoum?
Took time out to explain my condition show me data of how my diabetes progress on a chart which was monitored with a device in arm for the report Great experience! Don't have to wait long in office to see the doctor! Front desk took good care of getting my prescriptions!
- Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism
- 36 years of experience
- English, Amharic and Arabic
- WAYNE STATE UNIVERSITY
- New York Methodist Hospital
- New York Methodist Hospital|NY Methodist Hospital
- Addis Ababa U
- Diabetes, Metabolism & Endocrinology
Dr. Seyoum speaks Amharic and Arabic.
