Overview of Dr. Berhane Wubshet, MD

Dr. Berhane Wubshet, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Brooklyn, NY. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 43 years of experience. They graduated from First Leningrad Ip Pavlov Medical Institute|First Leningrad Med Inst and is affiliated with Kingsbrook Jewish Medical Center.



Dr. Wubshet works at Kingsbrook Jewish Medical in Brooklyn, NY with other offices in Jamaica, NY. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.