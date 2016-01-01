Overview

Dr. Berkeley Limketkai, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in Stanford, CA. They specialize in Gastroenterology, has 16 years of experience, and is board certified in Gastroenterology. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF CINCINNATI / MEDICAL CENTER and is affiliated with Stanford Health Care.



Dr. Limketkai works at Lucille Packard in Stanford, CA with other offices in Los Angeles, CA. They frequently treat conditions like Inflammatory Bowel Disease, Crohn's Disease and Gastrointestinal Malabsorption along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.