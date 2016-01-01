Dr. Berkeley Limketkai, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Limketkai is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Berkeley Limketkai, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Berkeley Limketkai, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in Stanford, CA. They specialize in Gastroenterology, has 16 years of experience, and is board certified in Gastroenterology. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF CINCINNATI / MEDICAL CENTER and is affiliated with Stanford Health Care.
Dr. Limketkai works at
Locations
Stanford Hospital and Clinics300 Pasteur Dr, Stanford, CA 94305 Directions (650) 725-8117
William H Isacoff MD100 UCLA Medical Plz Ste 345, Los Angeles, CA 90024 Directions (310) 206-6279
Hospital Affiliations
- Stanford Health Care
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Humana
- MultiPlan
About Dr. Berkeley Limketkai, MD
- Gastroenterology
- 16 years of experience
- English
- 1962609636
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF CINCINNATI / MEDICAL CENTER
- Gastroenterology
