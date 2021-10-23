See All Podiatrists in Nashville, TN
Dr. Berkeley Nicholls, DPM

Podiatry
4.0 (16)
Map Pin Small Nashville, TN
Accepting new patients

Overview of Dr. Berkeley Nicholls, DPM

Dr. Berkeley Nicholls, DPM is a Podiatry Specialist in Nashville, TN. They graduated from NEW YORK COLLEGE OF PODIATRIC MEDICINE and is affiliated with Tristar Stonecrest Medical Center and Tristar Centennial Medical Center.

Dr. Nicholls works at Comprehensive Footcare Center in Nashville, TN. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Nicholls' Office Locations

    Comprehensive Footcare Center
    1916 Patterson St Ste 600, Nashville, TN 37203 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (615) 510-0977

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Tristar Stonecrest Medical Center
  • Tristar Centennial Medical Center

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Hammer Toe
Plantar Fasciitis
Foot Fracture
Hammer Toe
Plantar Fasciitis
Foot Fracture

Hammer Toe Chevron Icon
Plantar Fasciitis Chevron Icon
Foot Fracture Chevron Icon
Bunion Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Bunion
Hammer Toe Repair Chevron Icon
Nail Avulsion and Excision Chevron Icon
Achilles Tendinitis Chevron Icon
Achilles Tendon Rupture Repair Chevron Icon
Ankle Sprain and Achilles Tendon Sprain or Rupture Chevron Icon
Ankle Sprains and Strains Chevron Icon
Bunion Surgery Chevron Icon
Diabetic (Charcot) Foot Chevron Icon
Flat Foot Chevron Icon
Foot and Ankle Fracture and Dislocation Treatment Chevron Icon
Foot and Ankle Fracture Treatment, Open Chevron Icon
Foot and Ankle Injuries Chevron Icon
Foot and Ankle Ligament and Tendon Repair Chevron Icon
Foot Pain Chevron Icon
Foot Sprain Chevron Icon
Gout Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Gout
Heel Spur Chevron Icon
Stress Fracture of Foot Chevron Icon
Warts Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Warts
    • Aetna
    • American General
    • American International Group (AIG)
    • Anthem
    • Beech Street (Multiplan)
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Community Health Network
    • Compassionate Care Network (CCN)
    • First Health
    • Humana
    • Medicaid
    • MultiPlan
    • One Health
    • Private HealthCare Systems
    • Signature Health Alliance
    • Tricare
    • UnitedHealthCare

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 16 ratings
    Patient Ratings (16)
    5 Star
    (12)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (4)
    About Dr. Berkeley Nicholls, DPM

    • Podiatry
    Languages Spoken
    • English, Spanish
    NPI Number
    • 1295755528
    Education & Certifications

    Medical Education
    • NEW YORK COLLEGE OF PODIATRIC MEDICINE
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Berkeley Nicholls, DPM is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Nicholls is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Nicholls has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Nicholls has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Nicholls works at Comprehensive Footcare Center in Nashville, TN. View the full address on Dr. Nicholls’s profile.

    16 patients have reviewed Dr. Nicholls. The overall rating for this provider is 4.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Nicholls.

