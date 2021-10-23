Dr. Berkeley Nicholls, DPM is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Nicholls is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Berkeley Nicholls, DPM
Dr. Berkeley Nicholls, DPM is a Podiatry Specialist in Nashville, TN. They graduated from NEW YORK COLLEGE OF PODIATRIC MEDICINE and is affiliated with Tristar Stonecrest Medical Center and Tristar Centennial Medical Center.
Comprehensive Footcare Center1916 Patterson St Ste 600, Nashville, TN 37203 Directions (615) 510-0977
Hospital Affiliations
- Tristar Stonecrest Medical Center
- Tristar Centennial Medical Center
Been going to Dr. Nicholls for many many years. In fact I still choose to see him and his great support staff in spite of recently moving from Nashville to Murfreesboro (which now makes it a good little drive to get to him).
- NEW YORK COLLEGE OF PODIATRIC MEDICINE
Dr. Nicholls has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Nicholls accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Nicholls has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Nicholls speaks Spanish.
16 patients have reviewed Dr. Nicholls. The overall rating for this provider is 4.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Nicholls.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Nicholls, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Nicholls appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.