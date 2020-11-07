See All Cardiologists in Scottsdale, AZ
Dr. Berkley Benneson, MD

Cardiology
4.5 (10)
Accepting new patients
48 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview

Dr. Berkley Benneson, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Scottsdale, AZ. They specialize in Cardiology, has 48 years of experience, and is board certified in Cardiovascular Disease. They graduated from University of Arizona and is affiliated with HonorHealth Scottsdale Osborn Medical Center and Honorhealth Scottsdale Shea Medical Center.

Dr. Benneson works at HonorHealth Heart Group - Osborn in Scottsdale, AZ. They frequently treat conditions like Chest Pain, Cardiac Myocardial Perfusion Imaging and Hypertension along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Scottsdale Cardiovascular Center
    3099 N Civic Center Plz, Scottsdale, AZ 85251 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (480) 945-3535
    Monday
    7:30am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    7:30am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    7:30am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    7:30am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    7:30am - 4:00pm
  2. 2
    Scottsdale Cardiovascular Center
    10250 N 92nd St Ste 202, Scottsdale, AZ 85258 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (480) 945-3535
    Monday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    8:00am - 5:00pm

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

  • HonorHealth Scottsdale Osborn Medical Center
  • Honorhealth Scottsdale Shea Medical Center

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Search for conditions or procedures.
Chest Pain
Cardiac Myocardial Perfusion Imaging
Hypertension
Chest Pain
Cardiac Myocardial Perfusion Imaging
Hypertension

Chest Pain
Cardiac Myocardial Perfusion Imaging
Hypertension
Aortic Valve Disease
Angina
  • View other providers who treat Angina
Arrhythmias
Atrial Fibrillation
Cardiac Imaging
Cardiomyopathy
Cardiomyopathy, Dilated
Carotid Artery Disease
Congenital Aortic Valve Disorders
Congenital Heart Defects
Congestive Heart Failure
Coronary Artery Disease (CAD)
Heart Attack (Acute Myocardial Infarction)
Hypertensive Heart Disease
Hypotension
Mitral Valve Disease
Mobitz, Type 2, Heart Block
Nuclear Stress Testing
Pericardial Disease
Pericarditis
Primary Pulmonary Hypertension
Prinzmetal Angina
Pulmonary Hypertension
Second Degree Heart Block
Sick Sinus Syndrome
Sinus Bradycardia
Structural Heart Disease Evaluations and Treatment
Supraventricular Tachycardia
Ventricular Tachycardia (VT)
Atrial Septal Defect
Cardiac Tamponade
Cardiomyopathy, Hypertrophic
First Degree Heart Block
Heart Murmur
Hypertensive Chronic Kidney Disease
Hypertensive Heart and Chronic Kidney Disease
Impella Device
Mitral Valve Prolapse
Mitral Valve Regurgitation
Mitral Valve Stenosis
Patent Foramen Ovale (PFO)
Pulmonary Disease
Secondary Hypertension
Sinus Tachycardia
Third Degree Heart Block
Vascular Disease
Ventricular Fibrillation
Ventricular Septal Defect
    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Commercial Insurance Company
    • Health Net
    • Humana
    • Medicare
    • UnitedHealthCare

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.5
    Average provider rating
    Based on 10 ratings
    Patient Ratings (10)
    5 Star
    (8)
    4 Star
    (1)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (1)
    Leave a review

    Nov 07, 2020
    Dr. Benneson is one of the two best cardiologist I have ever had in 45 years! I use to say I was lucky to have him as my cardiologist now I consider myself blessed to be his patient.
    Loretta B. — Nov 07, 2020
    About Dr. Berkley Benneson, MD

    Specialties
    • Cardiology
    Specialties
    Years of Experience
    • 48 years of experience
    Years of Experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1871586362
    NPI Number
    Education & Certifications

    Fellowship
    • Lac/Harbor-Ucla Medical Center
    Fellowship
    Internship
    • Maricopa Medical Center
    Internship
    Medical Education
    • University of Arizona
    Medical Education
    Undergraduate School
    • Occidental College
    Undergraduate School
    Board Certifications
    • Cardiovascular Disease and Internal Medicine
    Board Certifications
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Berkley Benneson, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Benneson is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Benneson has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Benneson works at HonorHealth Heart Group - Osborn in Scottsdale, AZ. View the full address on Dr. Benneson’s profile.

    Dr. Benneson has seen patients for Chest Pain, Cardiac Myocardial Perfusion Imaging and Hypertension, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Benneson on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    10 patients have reviewed Dr. Benneson. The overall rating for this provider is 4.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Benneson.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Benneson, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Benneson appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

