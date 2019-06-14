Overview of Dr. Bermily Maldonado-Colon, MD

Dr. Bermily Maldonado-Colon, MD is a Nephrology Specialist in Lakeland, FL. They specialize in Nephrology, has 18 years of experience. They graduated from Autonomous University of Guadalajara / Faculty of Medicine and is affiliated with Lakeland Regional Medical Center and Winter Haven Hospital.



Dr. Maldonado-Colon works at Central Florida Kidney Care in Lakeland, FL. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.