Dr. Bernadeta Kordas, MD

Pediatrics
4.6 (16)
Accepting new patients

Overview of Dr. Bernadeta Kordas, MD

Dr. Bernadeta Kordas, MD is a Pediatrics Specialist in Arlington Heights, IL. They graduated from UNIVERSITY KOMENSKEHO / MEDICAL COLLEGE.

Dr. Kordas works at Dr Kordas Pediatric Health Care Center in Arlington Heights, IL. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Kordas' Office Locations

  1. 1
    Dr Kordas Pediatric Health Care Center
    3335 N Arlington Heights Rd Ste G-H, Arlington Heights, IL 60004 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (224) 857-8000

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Acute Pharyngitis
Pharyngitis
Acute Upper Respiratory Infection
Acute Pharyngitis
Pharyngitis
Acute Upper Respiratory Infection

Acute Pharyngitis Chevron Icon
Pharyngitis Chevron Icon
Acute Upper Respiratory Infection Chevron Icon
Abdominal Pain Chevron Icon
Acne Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Acne
Acute Laryngitis Chevron Icon
Acute Sinusitis Chevron Icon
All Headaches (incl. Migraine) Chevron Icon
Allergic Conjunctivitis Chevron Icon
Allergic Rhinitis Chevron Icon
Anemia Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Anemia
Animal Allergies Chevron Icon
Asthma Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Asthma
Bronchiolitis Chevron Icon
Bronchitis Chevron Icon
Chronic Neck Pain Chevron Icon
Chronic Sinusitis Chevron Icon
Constipation Chevron Icon
Contact Dermatitis Chevron Icon
Dermatitis Chevron Icon
Diarrhea Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Diarrhea
Difficulty With Walking Chevron Icon
Dizziness Chevron Icon
Ear Ache Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Ear Ache
Earwax Buildup Chevron Icon
Fever Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Fever
Gait Abnormality Chevron Icon
Gastroesophageal Reflux Disease (GERD) Chevron Icon
Hair Loss Chevron Icon
Headache Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Headache
Hernia Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Hernia
Hives Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Hives
Immunization Administration Chevron Icon
Impetigo Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Impetigo
Influenza (Flu) Chevron Icon
Joint Pain Chevron Icon
Laryngitis Chevron Icon
Limb Pain Chevron Icon
Malaise and Fatigue Chevron Icon
Nausea Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Nausea
Newborn Jaundice Chevron Icon
Nosebleed Chevron Icon
Otitis Media Chevron Icon
Outer Ear Infection Chevron Icon
Painful Urination (Dysuria) Chevron Icon
Pinkeye (Conjunctivitis) Chevron Icon
Plantar Wart Chevron Icon
Pneumonia Chevron Icon
Polyuria Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Polyuria
Proteinuria Chevron Icon
Rash Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Rash
Seborrheic Dermatitis Chevron Icon
Shortness of Breath Chevron Icon
Sinusitis Chevron Icon
Stye Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Stye
Torticollis Chevron Icon
Urinary Incontinence Chevron Icon
Vaginitis and-or Vaginosis Chevron Icon
Vertigo Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Vertigo
Viral Infection Chevron Icon
Warts Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Warts
Wellness Examination Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • MultiPlan

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.6
    Average provider rating
    Based on 16 ratings
    Patient Ratings (16)
    5 Star
    (14)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (1)
    1 Star
    (1)
    Aug 08, 2018
    Dr. Kordas is the benchmark by which all other pediatricians should be measured. I have been with her for almost 13 years. All three of my children have her as a pediatrician. She is thoughtful, caring, and patient. Her bedside manner is second to none. Sick or well visits get her full 100% attention. She will not rest until your children are healthy and happy. I strongly recommend her for any parent who simply want the best pediatric care for their children. From newborn to teenager.
    Mason Mobley in Buffalo Grove, IL — Aug 08, 2018
    About Dr. Bernadeta Kordas, MD

    • Pediatrics
    • English
    • 1821001926
    Education & Certifications

    • UNIVERSITY KOMENSKEHO / MEDICAL COLLEGE
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Bernadeta Kordas, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Kordas is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Kordas has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Kordas has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Kordas works at Dr Kordas Pediatric Health Care Center in Arlington Heights, IL. View the full address on Dr. Kordas’s profile.

    16 patients have reviewed Dr. Kordas. The overall rating for this provider is 4.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Kordas.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Kordas, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Kordas appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

