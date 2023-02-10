Dr. Bernadette Angeles, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Angeles is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Bernadette Angeles, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Bernadette Angeles, MD
Dr. Bernadette Angeles, MD is a Psychiatry Specialist in Novi, MI. They specialize in Psychiatry, has 25 years of experience, and is board certified in Psychiatry. They graduated from Wayne State Univ Som and is affiliated with Ascension Providence Hospital - Southfield Campus.
Dr. Angeles works at
Dr. Angeles' Office Locations
Premier Professional Group42450 W 12 Mile Rd Ste 315, Novi, MI 48377 Directions (248) 513-4100
Hospital Affiliations
- Ascension Providence Hospital - Southfield Campus
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Accepts most major Health Plans. Please contact our office for details.
- Aetna
- Amerigroup (Wellpoint)
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Illinois
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Michigan
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Cofinity
- Commercial Insurance Company
- HAP Insurance
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- Humana
- Medicaid
- MultiPlan
- Priority Health
- Providence Health Plans
- Tricare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
I have been with Dr Angeles for many years. She is always interested in my concerns and listens well. She is interested in the other medical issues I have and asks about them. She has helped me through some rough periods in the last couple of years and I greatly appreciate her care and concern. She makes sure my lab work is ok to continue on my current medication treatment. I have always been treated well at the office, especially by Chantel, her receptionist. I will definitely continue to see her as long as needed.
About Dr. Bernadette Angeles, MD
- Psychiatry
- 25 years of experience
- English
- 1093747149
Education & Certifications
- Henry Ford Hospital
- Wayne State Univ Som
- Psychiatry
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Angeles has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Angeles accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Angeles has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

34 patients have reviewed Dr. Angeles. The overall rating for this provider is 3.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Angeles.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Angeles, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Angeles appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.