Overview

Dr. Bernadette Beyda, MD is a Dermatologist in Flushing, NY. They specialize in Dermatology, has 47 years of experience, and is board certified in Dermatology. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF MEDICAL SCIENCE OF GRENOBLE / U.F.R. OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with NewYork-Presbyterian Queens.



Dr. Beyda works at Beyda & Beyda Mds in Flushing, NY. They frequently treat conditions like Contact Dermatitis, Ringworm and Impetigo along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.