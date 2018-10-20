Dr. Bernadette Brown, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Brown is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Bernadette Brown, MD
Overview of Dr. Bernadette Brown, MD
Dr. Bernadette Brown, MD is a Pediatrics Specialist in Round Rock, TX. They specialize in Pediatrics, has 44 years of experience, and is board certified in Pediatrics. They graduated from THE UNIVERSITY OF KOLN / MEDICAL FACULTY and is affiliated with St. David's Medical Center, St. David's North Austin Medical Center and St. David's Round Rock Medical Center.
Dr. Brown works at
Dr. Brown's Office Locations
-
1
Tch. Pediatrics Inc.1050 Meadows Dr Ste 307, Round Rock, TX 78681 Directions (512) 255-6033
Hospital Affiliations
- St. David's Medical Center
- St. David's North Austin Medical Center
- St. David's Round Rock Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Texas
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Brown?
Dr. Brown is a wonderful pediatrician. She has been seeing my daughter for three years. She is patient, knowledgeable and listens. Here staff is great too. I appreciate her and the staff greatly. I’m glad she give positive and proper guidance and treatment. Thank you all
About Dr. Bernadette Brown, MD
- Pediatrics
- 44 years of experience
- English, German
- 1396859435
Education & Certifications
- THE UNIVERSITY OF KOLN / MEDICAL FACULTY
- Pediatrics
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Brown has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Brown accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Brown has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Brown works at
Dr. Brown speaks German.
17 patients have reviewed Dr. Brown. The overall rating for this provider is 4.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Brown.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Brown, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Brown appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.