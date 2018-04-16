Dr. Diekmann-Guiroy has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Bernadette Diekmann-Guiroy, MD
Overview of Dr. Bernadette Diekmann-Guiroy, MD
Dr. Bernadette Diekmann-Guiroy, MD is a General Surgery Specialist in Salinas, CA. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF ALASKA / ANCHORAGE CAMPUS and is affiliated with Salinas Valley Memorial Hospital.
Dr. Diekmann-Guiroy works at
Dr. Diekmann-Guiroy's Office Locations
Diekmann-guiroy M D Inc.236 San Jose St, Salinas, CA 93901 Directions (831) 422-2666
Hospital Affiliations
- Salinas Valley Memorial Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
I am a 70 year old woman, recently diagnosed w/breast cancer. I’ve enjoyed excellent health until now & was more than a bit uneasy about the path forward. From our first meeting w/Dr Guiroy, my husband & I both felt a great sense of comfort & caring from her. She was patient, compassionate & encouraging. We knew from that point forward that we would be in very competent hands! These feelings were affirmed by other professionals who had worked w/her & by other patients we spoke with.
About Dr. Bernadette Diekmann-Guiroy, MD
- General Surgery
- English
- 1861589616
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF ALASKA / ANCHORAGE CAMPUS
- General Surgery
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Diekmann-Guiroy accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of California, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Diekmann-Guiroy has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Diekmann-Guiroy has seen patients for Abscess or Cyst Drainage or Aspiration , Incisional Hernia and Lymph Node Biopsy or Excision, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Diekmann-Guiroy on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
6 patients have reviewed Dr. Diekmann-Guiroy. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Diekmann-Guiroy.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Diekmann-Guiroy, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Diekmann-Guiroy appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.