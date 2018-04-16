See All General Surgeons in Salinas, CA
Dr. Bernadette Diekmann-Guiroy, MD

General Surgery
5.0 (6)
Map Pin Small Salinas, CA
Call for new patient details

Overview of Dr. Bernadette Diekmann-Guiroy, MD

Dr. Bernadette Diekmann-Guiroy, MD is a General Surgery Specialist in Salinas, CA. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF ALASKA / ANCHORAGE CAMPUS and is affiliated with Salinas Valley Memorial Hospital.

Dr. Diekmann-Guiroy works at Atul N. Jani, MD, FACS in Salinas, CA. They frequently treat conditions like Abscess or Cyst Drainage or Aspiration , Incisional Hernia and Lymph Node Biopsy or Excision along with other conditions at varying frequencies. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Diekmann-Guiroy's Office Locations

    Diekmann-guiroy M D Inc.
    236 San Jose St, Salinas, CA 93901 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (831) 422-2666

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Salinas Valley Memorial Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Abscess or Cyst Drainage or Aspiration
Incisional Hernia
Lymph Node Biopsy or Excision
Abscess or Cyst Drainage or Aspiration
Incisional Hernia
Lymph Node Biopsy or Excision

    • Aetna
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health

    Ratings & Reviews
    5.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 6 ratings
    Patient Ratings (6)
    5 Star
    (6)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (0)
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    About Dr. Bernadette Diekmann-Guiroy, MD

    Specialties
    • General Surgery
    NPI Number
    • 1861589616
    Education & Certifications

    Medical Education
    • UNIVERSITY OF ALASKA / ANCHORAGE CAMPUS
