Dr. Bernadette Hee, MD
Offers telehealth
Dr. Bernadette Hee, MD is a Critical Care Medicine Specialist in Cookeville, TN. They specialize in Critical Care Medicine, has 30 years of experience, and is board certified in Critical Care Medicine. They graduated from University Of Hawaii, John A. Burns School Of Medicine and is affiliated with Cookeville Regional Medical Center and Cumberland Medical Center.
Cookeville Regional Medical Group145 W 4th St Ste 201, Cookeville, TN 38501 Directions (931) 783-2143
- Cookeville Regional Medical Center
- Cumberland Medical Center
Very compassionate and caring!
- Critical Care Medicine
- 30 years of experience
- English
- 1902839806
- Pulmonary/Critical Care Medicine, University Hospitals Of Cleveland/Case Western Reserve University
- Internal Medicine, University Hospitals Of Cleveland/Case Western Reserve University
- University Of Hawaii, John A. Burns School Of Medicine
- Critical Care Medicine and Pulmonology
