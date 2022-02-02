Dr. Bernadette Hughes, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Hughes is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Bernadette Hughes, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Bernadette Hughes, MD
Dr. Bernadette Hughes, MD is a Neurology Specialist in Omaha, NE. They specialize in Neurology, has 35 years of experience. They graduated from GEORGETOWN UNIV SCH OF MED and is affiliated with CHI Health Creighton University Medical Center - Bergan Mercy, Chi Health Immanuel and Chi Health Lakeside.
Dr. Hughes' Office Locations
Methodist Physicians Clinic (Neurology)10020 Nicholas St Ste 202, Omaha, NE 68114 Directions (402) 393-2023
Hospital Affiliations
- CHI Health Creighton University Medical Center - Bergan Mercy
- Chi Health Immanuel
- Chi Health Lakeside
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Minnesota
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Coventry Health Care of Nebraska
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- UnitedHealthCare
Ratings & Reviews
She took time to answer all my questions and was very caring and thoughtful in her diagnosis. Would definitely go back to her!!
About Dr. Bernadette Hughes, MD
- Neurology
- 35 years of experience
- English
- 1902820574
Education & Certifications
- Duke University
- Mayo Clinic Rochester
- Mayo Clinic Rochester
- GEORGETOWN UNIV SCH OF MED
Dr. Hughes has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Hughes accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Hughes has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Hughes has seen patients for All Headaches (incl. Migraine), Migraine and Peripheral Autonomic Neuropathy, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Hughes on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
61 patients have reviewed Dr. Hughes. The overall rating for this provider is 3.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Hughes.
