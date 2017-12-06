See All Internal Medicine Doctors in Chicago, IL
Dr. Bernadette Mayer, MD Icon-share Share Profile
icon-circle-check
Link Copied!
Profile link copied to clipboard!

Dr. Bernadette Mayer, MD

Internal Medicine
3.8 (17)
Accepting new patients
42 years of experience

Overview of Dr. Bernadette Mayer, MD

Dr. Bernadette Mayer, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Chicago, IL. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 42 years of experience. They graduated from University Of Illinois College Of Medicine Chicago and is affiliated with AMITA Health Resurrection Medical Center Chicago.

Dr. Mayer works at Bernadette Mayer MD FC in Chicago, IL. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Advertisement
These providers are on the medical staff of Cleveland Clinic
Compare with other Internal Medicine Specialists
Compare with other nearby providers
Dr. Amanda Nizam, MD
Dr. Amanda Nizam, MD
0.0 (0)
View Profile
Dr. James Isaacs, MD
Dr. James Isaacs, MD
0.0 (0)
View Profile
Dr. Sophia Balderman, MD
Dr. Sophia Balderman, MD
3.7 (12)
View Profile
These providers are on the medical staff of Cleveland Clinic.

Dr. Mayer's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Bernadette B. Mayer MD Sc
    5365 W Devon Ave, Chicago, IL 60646 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (773) 775-6181

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • AMITA Health Resurrection Medical Center Chicago

Experience & Treatment Frequency

NEW FEATURE

What is treatment frequency?

Our treatment frequency feature helps you understand howoften a provider performs or treats a specificprocedure/condition compared to other doctors. Providersrank in one of four frequency categories:

Very HighFrequency
HighFrequency
NormalFrequency
May Perform

Specific procedures/conditions that don’t haveenough data are indicated with “May Perform”. We encourageyou to contact the provider with questions about theirexperience.

Search for conditions or procedures.
Familial Hypercholesterolemia
Perimenopause
Chronic Sinusitis
Familial Hypercholesterolemia
Perimenopause
Chronic Sinusitis

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Familial Hypercholesterolemia Chevron Icon
Perimenopause Chevron Icon
Chronic Sinusitis Chevron Icon
Acute Bronchitis Chevron Icon
Acute Pharyngitis Chevron Icon
Allergic Rhinitis Chevron Icon
Anemia Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Anemia
Animal Allergies Chevron Icon
Arthritis Chevron Icon
Atherosclerosis Chevron Icon
Bronchitis Chevron Icon
Chronic Neck Pain Chevron Icon
Constipation Chevron Icon
Dehydration Chevron Icon
Diarrhea Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Diarrhea
Dizziness Chevron Icon
Dyslipidemia Chevron Icon
Dysphagia Chevron Icon
Electrocardiogram (EKG) Chevron Icon
Emphysema Chevron Icon
Fever Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Fever
Heart Disease Chevron Icon
Hyperlipidemia Chevron Icon
Hypertension Chevron Icon
Hypotension Chevron Icon
Hypothyroidism Chevron Icon
Immunization Administration Chevron Icon
Insomnia Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Insomnia
Joint Pain Chevron Icon
Lipid Disorders Chevron Icon
Low Back Pain Chevron Icon
Malnutrition Chevron Icon
Nausea Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Nausea
Osteoarthritis Chevron Icon
Osteoporosis Chevron Icon
Otitis Media Chevron Icon
Pharyngitis Chevron Icon
Pneumonia Chevron Icon
Sinus Bradycardia Chevron Icon
Sinusitis Chevron Icon
Sleep Apnea Chevron Icon
Vitamin B Deficiency Chevron Icon
Vitamin D Deficiency Chevron Icon
Wheezing Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Wheezing
Check your insurance
    Close Icon
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health
    • Humana

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

    Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

    3.8
    Average provider rating
    Based on 17 ratings
    Patient Ratings (17)
    5 Star
    (12)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (5)
    Leave a review

    How was your appointment with Dr. Mayer?

    Dec 06, 2017
    Dr. Mayer is a compassionate and caring doctor. she listens to her patient and show empathy when dealing with her patients. she is top when it comes to her medical knowledge and diagnosing medical problems.
    Sheila Perez in Chicago, Il. — Dec 06, 2017
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    Photo: Dr. Bernadette Mayer, MD
    How would you rate your experience with Dr. Bernadette Mayer, MD?
    • Likelihood of recommending Dr. Mayer to family and friends

    Dr. Mayer's Office & Staff

    • Ease of scheduling urgent appointments
    • Office environment, cleanliness, comfort, etc.
    • Staff friendliness and courteousness
    • Total wait time (waiting & exam rooms)

    Experience with Dr. Mayer

    • Level of trust in provider's decisions
    • How well provider explains medical condition(s)
    • How well provider listens and answers questions
    • Spends appropriate amount of time with patients

    Tell Us About Yourself

    • Your gender:
    • Your age group:
    • Number of office visits you've had in the last 2 years:

    Finish Here

    • How would you like to confirm your survey information?
      Standard text messaging and data rates may apply.
    Thank you for sharing your feedback about Dr. Bernadette Mayer, MD.

    About Dr. Bernadette Mayer, MD

    Specialties
    • Internal Medicine
    Specialties
    Years of Experience
    • 42 years of experience
    Years of Experience
    Years of experience represents how long a provider has been practicing in their field since graduating from medical school. Not all providers will have this information available.
    Languages Spoken
    • English, French and German
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1326142654
    NPI Number
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Education & Certifications

    Residency
    • Illinois Masonic Med Center Advocate Health Care Chicago
    Residency
    Internship
    • Ill Masonic Mc
    Internship
    Medical Education
    • University Of Illinois College Of Medicine Chicago
    Medical Education

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Bernadette Mayer, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Mayer is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Mayer has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Mayer has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Mayer works at Bernadette Mayer MD FC in Chicago, IL. View the full address on Dr. Mayer’s profile.

    17 patients have reviewed Dr. Mayer. The overall rating for this provider is 3.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Mayer.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Mayer, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Mayer appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

    Are you Dr. Bernadette Mayer, MD?

    Claim your profile through Healthgrades to keep it updated and reach more patients.

    It’s free and only takes a minute.

    CLAIM MY PROFILE

    Search

    Primary Care
    Close Icon

    In the event of a medical emergency, dial 911 or visit your closest emergency room immediately.