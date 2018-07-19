Dr. Bernadette Meadors, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Meadors is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Bernadette Meadors, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Bernadette Meadors, MD
Dr. Bernadette Meadors, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Franklin, TN. They specialize in Obstetrics & Gynecology, has 26 years of experience. They graduated from Howard University College Of Medicine|Howard University School of Medicine and is affiliated with Tristar Centennial Medical Center and Ascension Saint Thomas Hospital Midtown.
Dr. Meadors works at
Dr. Meadors' Office Locations
-
1
Heritage Medical Associates1909 Mallory Ln Ste 108, Franklin, TN 37067 Directions (629) 219-7996
Hospital Affiliations
- Tristar Centennial Medical Center
- Ascension Saint Thomas Hospital Midtown
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Accepts most major Health Plans. Please contact our office for details.
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- BlueCross BlueShield of Tennessee
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- Medicaid
- Medicare
- MultiPlan
- Total Health Choice
- Tricare
- UnitedHealthCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Meadors?
Dr. Meadors is absolutely the best doctor I have ever been treated by, and I’ve been to a lot of doctors. My only wish is that she could also be my GP. Her staff is completely amazing as well. Everyone in this office, Dr. Meadors included of course, is very friendly, professional, warm, and smart. Even though going to the gyno isn’t the most pleasant thing in the world, Dr. Meadors and her staff make it all a happy, positive experience. I literally look forward to coming in!
About Dr. Bernadette Meadors, MD
- Obstetrics & Gynecology
- 26 years of experience
- English
- 1871684217
Education & Certifications
- Howard University College Of Medicine|Howard University School of Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Meadors has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Meadors accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Meadors has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Meadors works at
Dr. Meadors has seen patients for Pap Smear, Menstrual Disorders (incl. Dysmenorrhea) and Menopausal and Postmenopausal Disorders, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Meadors on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
16 patients have reviewed Dr. Meadors. The overall rating for this provider is 4.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Meadors.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Meadors, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Meadors appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.