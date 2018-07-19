Overview of Dr. Bernadette Meadors, MD

Dr. Bernadette Meadors, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Franklin, TN. They specialize in Obstetrics & Gynecology, has 26 years of experience. They graduated from Howard University College Of Medicine|Howard University School of Medicine and is affiliated with Tristar Centennial Medical Center and Ascension Saint Thomas Hospital Midtown.



Dr. Meadors works at Heritage Medical Associates in Franklin, TN. They frequently treat conditions like Pap Smear, Menstrual Disorders (incl. Dysmenorrhea) and Menopausal and Postmenopausal Disorders along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.