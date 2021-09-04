Dr. Bernadette Nazario-Lopez, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Nazario-Lopez is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Bernadette Nazario-Lopez, MD
Overview of Dr. Bernadette Nazario-Lopez, MD
Dr. Bernadette Nazario-Lopez, MD is a Neurology Specialist in Winter Park, FL. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF PUERTO RICO / MEDICAL SCIENCES CAMPUS and is affiliated with AdventHealth Winter Park.
Dr. Nazario-Lopez works at
Dr. Nazario-Lopez's Office Locations
AdventHealth Medical Group Neurology at Winter Park1573 W Fairbanks Ave Ste 210, Winter Park, FL 32789 Directions
Hospital Affiliations
- AdventHealth Winter Park
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
Top notch physician. Provides extraordinary care, compassionate, knowledgeable and willing to explain everything. Dr Nazario is an expert neurologist and cares deeply about helping patients. She keeps up on all the latest research and treatments and has helped me so much. She never gave up on my care. I’m thrilled I finally got such a superior neurologist.
About Dr. Bernadette Nazario-Lopez, MD
- Neurology
- English, Spanish
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF PUERTO RICO / MEDICAL SCIENCES CAMPUS
- Neurology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Nazario-Lopez has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Nazario-Lopez accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Nazario-Lopez has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Nazario-Lopez has seen patients for All Headaches (incl. Migraine), Migraine and Headache, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Nazario-Lopez on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Nazario-Lopez speaks Spanish.
8 patients have reviewed Dr. Nazario-Lopez. The overall rating for this provider is 4.1. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Nazario-Lopez.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Nazario-Lopez, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Nazario-Lopez appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.