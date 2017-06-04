Dr. Bernadette Onuoha, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Onuoha is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Bernadette Onuoha, MD
Overview of Dr. Bernadette Onuoha, MD
Dr. Bernadette Onuoha, MD is a Child & Adolescent Psychiatry Specialist in Sugar Land, TX. They specialize in Child & Adolescent Psychiatry, has 40 years of experience. They graduated from XINXIANG MEDICAL COLLEGE.
Dr. Onuoha's Office Locations
Bernadette U Onuoha MD PA12808 W Airport Blvd Ste 250, Sugar Land, TX 77478 Directions (281) 240-1035
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Texas
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Onuoha is professional and kind. She has been a godsend for our family.
About Dr. Bernadette Onuoha, MD
- Child & Adolescent Psychiatry
- 40 years of experience
- English
Education & Certifications
- XINXIANG MEDICAL COLLEGE
Dr. Onuoha has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Onuoha accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Onuoha has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
23 patients have reviewed Dr. Onuoha. The overall rating for this provider is 2.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Onuoha.
