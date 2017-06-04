Overview of Dr. Bernadette Onuoha, MD

Dr. Bernadette Onuoha, MD is a Child & Adolescent Psychiatry Specialist in Sugar Land, TX. They specialize in Child & Adolescent Psychiatry, has 40 years of experience. They graduated from XINXIANG MEDICAL COLLEGE.



Dr. Onuoha works at BERNADETTE U ONUOHA, MD, PA in Sugar Land, TX. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.