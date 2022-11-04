Overview

Dr. Bernadette Riley, DO is a Family Medicine Specialist in Greenvale, NY. They specialize in Family Medicine, has 18 years of experience. They graduated from NEW YORK INSTITUTE OF TECHNOLOGY / OLD WESTBURY and is affiliated with Mount Sinai South Nassau.



Dr. Riley works at NYIT College of Osteopathic Medicine in Greenvale, NY. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.