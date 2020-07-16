Dr. Bernadette Stevenson, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Stevenson is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Bernadette Stevenson, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Bernadette Stevenson, MD is a Psychiatry Specialist in Chicago, IL. They specialize in Psychiatry, has 17 years of experience. They graduated from University of Miami / School of Medicine|University Of Miami School Of Medicine and is affiliated with Advocate Lutheran General Hospital.
Locations
O'Hare Plaza8745 W Higgins Rd Ste 110, Chicago, IL 60631 Directions (224) 361-3301
Hospital Affiliations
- Advocate Lutheran General Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Coventry Health Care
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- UnitedHealthCare
Ratings & Reviews
I can’t say enough good things about Dr. Stevenson. She has had such a positive impact on my depression and treatment. I’m very thankful to be under her care. Dr. Stevenson makes her patients needs her top priority. She really listens to your concerns. She asks you a series of questions to accurately diagnose you. She gives you resources to help you improve as a person and grow. I have seen so much change since when I first came in looking for a solution in my depression. I am learning to be more confident as I have healed many symptoms from depression and anxiety. I can now focus on my goals and bettering myself. Thank you so much Dr. Stevenson!
About Dr. Bernadette Stevenson, MD
- Psychiatry
- 17 years of experience
- English, Polish
Education & Certifications
- University of North Carolina Hospitals
- University of Miami / School of Medicine|University Of Miami School Of Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Stevenson accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Stevenson has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Stevenson has seen patients for Post-Traumatic Stress Disorder (PTSD), Adjustment Disorder and Anxiety, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Stevenson on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Stevenson speaks Polish.
9 patients have reviewed Dr. Stevenson. The overall rating for this provider is 3.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Stevenson.
