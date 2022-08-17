See All Bariatric / Gastric Bypass Surgeons in Las Vegas, NV
Dr. Bernadine Hanna, MD

Bariatric Surgery
4.3 (29)
Accepting new patients

Offers telehealth

Overview

Dr. Bernadine Hanna, MD is a Bariatric Surgery Specialist in Las Vegas, NV. They graduated from Howard University College Of Medicine and is affiliated with Sunrise Hospital And Medical Center, North Vista Hospital and Southern Hills Hospital And Medical Center.

Dr. Hanna works at Bernadine A Hanna, MD in Las Vegas, NV. They frequently treat conditions like Sleeve Gastrectomy and Obesity along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

    Bernadine A Hanna, MD
    7200 S Cimarron Rd Ste 100, Las Vegas, NV 89113 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (702) 829-1934

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Sunrise Hospital And Medical Center
  • North Vista Hospital
  • Southern Hills Hospital And Medical Center

Sleeve Gastrectomy Chevron Icon
Obesity Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Obesity
Pediatric Obesity Chevron Icon
Gastric Bypass Surgery, Laparoscopic Chevron Icon
Bariatric Surgery (Weight Loss Surgery) Chevron Icon
Gastrectomy Chevron Icon
Gastric Bypass Surgery, Open Chevron Icon
Gastric Restrictive With Partial Gastrectomy or Jejunojejunostomy Chevron Icon
Gastrotomy Chevron Icon
Laparotomy Chevron Icon
Robotic Heller Myotomy for the Treatment of Achalasia Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • American Republic
    • Amerigroup (Wellpoint)
    • Anthem
    • Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CHAMPVA
    • Cigna
    • Commercial Insurance Company
    • Coventry Health Care
    • Culinary Health Fund
    • First Health
    • Golden Rule
    • Government Employees Health Association (GEHA)
    • HAP Insurance
    • Health Net
    • Humana
    • Mail Handlers Benefit Plan (MHBP)
    • Medicaid
    • Medicare
    • MultiPlan
    • National Elevator
    • Tricare
    • UnitedHealthCare

    4.3
    Average provider rating
    Based on 29 ratings
    Patient Ratings (29)
    5 Star
    (22)
    4 Star
    (2)
    3 Star
    (1)
    2 Star
    (1)
    1 Star
    (3)
    Aug 17, 2022
    Literally saved my life by going the extra miles he didn't have to. Amazing guy.
    Mel — Aug 17, 2022
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    Photo: Dr. Bernadine Hanna, MD
    About Dr. Bernadine Hanna, MD

    • Bariatric Surgery
    • English
    • 1306990809
    Education & Certifications

    • howard university hospital
    • HOWARD UNIVERSITY
    • Howard University College Of Medicine
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Bernadine Hanna, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Hanna is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Hanna has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Hanna has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Hanna works at Bernadine A Hanna, MD in Las Vegas, NV. View the full address on Dr. Hanna’s profile.

    Dr. Hanna has seen patients for Sleeve Gastrectomy and Obesity, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Hanna on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    29 patients have reviewed Dr. Hanna. The overall rating for this provider is 4.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Hanna.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Hanna, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Hanna appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

