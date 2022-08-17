Dr. Bernadine Hanna, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Hanna is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Bernadine Hanna, MD
Offers telehealth
Dr. Bernadine Hanna, MD is a Bariatric Surgery Specialist in Las Vegas, NV. They graduated from Howard University College Of Medicine and is affiliated with Sunrise Hospital And Medical Center, North Vista Hospital and Southern Hills Hospital And Medical Center.
Bernadine A Hanna, MD7200 S Cimarron Rd Ste 100, Las Vegas, NV 89113 Directions (702) 829-1934
- Sunrise Hospital And Medical Center
- North Vista Hospital
- Southern Hills Hospital And Medical Center
Literally saved my life by going the extra miles he didn't have to. Amazing guy.
- Bariatric Surgery
- English
- 1306990809
- howard university hospital
- HOWARD UNIVERSITY
- Howard University College Of Medicine
