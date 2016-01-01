Dr. Bernard Abi-Saleh, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Abi-Saleh is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Bernard Abi-Saleh, MD
Overview
Dr. Bernard Abi-Saleh, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Beachwood, OH. They graduated from LEBANESE UNIVERSITY / FACULTY OF MEDICAL SCIENCES / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with Cleveland Clinic.
Locations
Cleveland Clinic Beachwood26900 Cedar Rd, Beachwood, OH 44122 Directions (216) 259-8243
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Ratings & Reviews
About Dr. Bernard Abi-Saleh, MD
- Cardiology
- English
- Male
- 1215000310
Education & Certifications
- Cleveland Clinic Foundation|U South Alabama Coll Med
- E Tenn State U
- E Tenn State U
- LEBANESE UNIVERSITY / FACULTY OF MEDICAL SCIENCES / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE
- Clinical Cardiac Electrophysiology
Hospital Affiliations
- Cleveland Clinic
Frequently Asked Questions
