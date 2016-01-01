See All Cardiologists in Beachwood, OH
Dr. Bernard Abi-Saleh, MD

Cardiology
Accepting new patients

Overview

Dr. Bernard Abi-Saleh, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Beachwood, OH. They graduated from LEBANESE UNIVERSITY / FACULTY OF MEDICAL SCIENCES / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with Cleveland Clinic.

Dr. Abi-Saleh works at Cleveland Clinic Beachwood in Beachwood, OH. They are accepting new patients. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

    Cleveland Clinic Beachwood
    26900 Cedar Rd, Beachwood, OH 44122 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (216) 259-8243

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
About Dr. Bernard Abi-Saleh, MD

  • Cardiology
  • English
  • Male
  • 1215000310
Education & Certifications

  • Cleveland Clinic Foundation|U South Alabama Coll Med
  • E Tenn State U
  • E Tenn State U
  • LEBANESE UNIVERSITY / FACULTY OF MEDICAL SCIENCES / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE
  • Clinical Cardiac Electrophysiology
Hospital Affiliations

  • Cleveland Clinic

Frequently Asked Questions

Dr. Bernard Abi-Saleh, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Abi-Saleh is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

Dr. Abi-Saleh has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

Dr. Abi-Saleh works at Cleveland Clinic Beachwood in Beachwood, OH. View the full address on Dr. Abi-Saleh’s profile.

Dr. Abi-Saleh has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet. If you have seen this provider you can leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Abi-Saleh.

Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Abi-Saleh, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Abi-Saleh appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

