Dr. Bernard Adami, MD
Overview of Dr. Bernard Adami, MD
Dr. Bernard Adami, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Garland, TX. They specialize in Obstetrics & Gynecology, has 51 years of experience, and is board certified in Obstetrics & Gynecology. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF TEXAS MEDICAL BRANCH / SAHS and is affiliated with Methodist Richardson Medical Center.
Dr. Adami's Office Locations
Bernard F Adami MD2225 Peggy Ln, Garland, TX 75042 Directions (972) 272-8525
Hospital Affiliations
- Methodist Richardson Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Texas
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
Have been going to Dr Adami for a long time!! All of my grand babies were delivered by Dr Adami! I have always trusted his advice! Great atmosphere, staff, and professionals!!
About Dr. Bernard Adami, MD
- Obstetrics & Gynecology
- 51 years of experience
- English
- 1952491722
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF TEXAS MEDICAL BRANCH / SAHS
- Obstetrics & Gynecology
Dr. Adami has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Adami accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
31 patients have reviewed Dr. Adami. The overall rating for this provider is 4.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Adami.
