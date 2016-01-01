See All Pediatricians in Neptune, NJ
Dr. Bernard Adler, MD

Pediatrics
46 years of experience

Overview of Dr. Bernard Adler, MD

Dr. Bernard Adler, MD is a Pediatrics Specialist in Neptune, NJ. They specialize in Pediatrics, has 46 years of experience, and is board certified in Pediatrics. They graduated from U Nancy and is affiliated with Hackensack Meridian Health Jersey Shore University Medical Center.

Dr. Adler works at Hackensack Meridian Medical Group - Pediatrics in Neptune, NJ with other offices in Asbury Park, NJ. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

These providers are on the medical staff of Monmouth Medical Center.

Dr. Adler's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Neptune Pediatrics
    1944 Route 33 203, Neptune, NJ 07753 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (732) 838-4265
  2. 2
    Neptune Pediatrics
    1944 Route 33, Neptune, NJ 07753 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (732) 774-0262
  3. 3
    Hackensack Meridian Medical Group - Primary Care
    516 Bangs Ave, Asbury Park, NJ 07712 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (732) 774-0262

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Hackensack Meridian Health Jersey Shore University Medical Center

Viral Infection Chevron Icon
Immunization Administration Chevron Icon
Bronchitis Chevron Icon
Abdominal Pain Chevron Icon
Abscess or Cyst Drainage or Aspiration Chevron Icon
Abscess or Fluid Incision and Drainage Chevron Icon
Acute Bronchitis Chevron Icon
Acute Laryngitis Chevron Icon
Acute Pharyngitis Chevron Icon
Acute Sinusitis Chevron Icon
Acute Tonsillitis Chevron Icon
Acute Upper Respiratory Infection Chevron Icon
ADHD and-or ADD Chevron Icon
Administrative Physical Chevron Icon
All Headaches (incl. Migraine) Chevron Icon
Allergic Conjunctivitis Chevron Icon
Allergic Rhinitis Chevron Icon
Ankle Sprains and Strains Chevron Icon
Anxiety Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Anxiety
Asthma Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Asthma
Atopic Dermatitis (Eczema) Chevron Icon
Burn Injuries Chevron Icon
Chronic Sinusitis Chevron Icon
Common Cold Chevron Icon
Contact Dermatitis Chevron Icon
Dermatitis Chevron Icon
Down Syndrome Chevron Icon
Gastritis Chevron Icon
Headache Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Headache
Hives Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Hives
Impetigo Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Impetigo
Influenza (Flu) Chevron Icon
Knee Sprain Chevron Icon
Laryngitis Chevron Icon
Lice Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Lice
Muscle Weakness Chevron Icon
Nail and Nail Bed Infection Chevron Icon
Nasopharyngitis Chevron Icon
Otitis Media Chevron Icon
Pharyngitis Chevron Icon
Pinkeye (Conjunctivitis) Chevron Icon
Poison Ivy, Poison Oak, or Poison Sumac Poisoning Chevron Icon
Pollen Allergy Chevron Icon
Postnasal Drip Chevron Icon
Rash Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Rash
Respiratory Syncytial Virus Chevron Icon
Ringworm Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Ringworm
Seborrheic Dermatitis Chevron Icon
Second-Degree Burns Chevron Icon
Sinusitis Chevron Icon
Speech, Language and Learning Disorders Chevron Icon
Sprains and Strains (incl. Muscle Tear) Chevron Icon
Tonsillitis Chevron Icon
Urinary Tract Infection (UTI) Chevron Icon
Vaginitis and-or Vaginosis Chevron Icon
Wellness Examination Chevron Icon
    About Dr. Bernard Adler, MD

    • Pediatrics
    • 46 years of experience
    • English, Chinese and French
    • 1881660876
    Education & Certifications

    • Nj Med Sch|St Barnabas Hosp
    • U Nancy
    • Pediatrics
