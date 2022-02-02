Dr. Agbemadzo has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Bernard Agbemadzo, MD
Overview of Dr. Bernard Agbemadzo, MD
Dr. Bernard Agbemadzo, MD is a Hematology Specialist in Albuquerque, NM. They completed their fellowship with Cook Co Hosp
Dr. Agbemadzo works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Dr. Agbemadzo's Office Locations
-
1
Presbyterian Kaseman Psych Unit8300 Constitution Ave NE, Albuquerque, NM 87110 Directions (505) 559-6100
-
2
Rust Medical Center2400 Unser Blvd SE, Rio Rancho, NM 87124 Directions (505) 559-6100
Hospital Affiliations
- Presbyterian Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- First Health
- Presbyterian Health Plan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Agbemadzo?
Dr. Agbemadzo and his team are amazing! Dr. Agbemadzo was my father’s doctor for three years. He and his medical team always provided the highest caliber of care. I so appreciated the way Dr. Agbemadzo always treated my father with the utmost respect, talking to him as a person and not just a medical case. He listened carefully to all of my Dad’s concerns. He was consistently encouraging and persistent about providing my father the best possible care. My family will be forever grateful to Dr. Agbemadzo and his team for their compassionate care in some of life’s most difficult circumstances.
About Dr. Bernard Agbemadzo, MD
- Hematology
- English
- 1013940675
Education & Certifications
- Cook Co Hosp
- Cook Co Hosp
- Cook Co Hosp
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Agbemadzo accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Agbemadzo has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Agbemadzo works at
Dr. Agbemadzo has seen patients for Deep Vein Thrombosis (DVT), and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Agbemadzo on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
15 patients have reviewed Dr. Agbemadzo. The overall rating for this provider is 4.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Agbemadzo.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Agbemadzo, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Agbemadzo appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.