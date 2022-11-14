Dr. Bernard Ashby, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Ashby is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Bernard Ashby, MD
Overview
Dr. Bernard Ashby, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Fort Pierce, FL. They graduated from CORNELL UNIVERSITY / NEW YORK STATE STATUTORY COLLEGES and is affiliated with HCA Florida Lawnwood Hospital.
Dr. Ashby works at
Locations
Lawnwood Cardiovascular Surgery2100 Nebraska Ave Ste 211, Fort Pierce, FL 34950 Directions (772) 264-4726
Hospital Affiliations
- HCA Florida Lawnwood Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
Ratings & Reviews
I miss Dr. Ashby and wish I could be his patient again. He is an incredible cardiologist. And so very personable. And smart. And nice. I felt safe with Dr. Ashby.
About Dr. Bernard Ashby, MD
- Cardiology
- English
Education & Certifications
- CORNELL UNIVERSITY / NEW YORK STATE STATUTORY COLLEGES
- Cardiovascular Disease and Internal Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Ashby has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Ashby accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Ashby has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
10 patients have reviewed Dr. Ashby. The overall rating for this provider is 4.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Ashby.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Ashby, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Ashby appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.