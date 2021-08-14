See All Neurosurgeons in Phoenix, AZ
Dr. Bernard Bendok, MD

Neurosurgery
4.8 (32)
Accepting new patients
28 years of experience
Overview of Dr. Bernard Bendok, MD

Dr. Bernard Bendok, MD is a Neurosurgery Specialist in Phoenix, AZ. They specialize in Neurosurgery, has 28 years of experience, and is board certified in Neurosurgery. They graduated from NWU FIENBERG SCH OF MED and is affiliated with Mayo Clinic Hospital.

Dr. Bendok works at Mayo Clinic - Arizona in Phoenix, AZ. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Bendok's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Phoenix - Heart
    5777 E Mayo Blvd, Phoenix, AZ 85054 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (480) 955-0943

Experience & Treatment Frequency

What is treatment frequency?

Our treatment frequency feature helps you understand howoften a provider performs or treats a specificprocedure/condition compared to other doctors. Providersrank in one of four frequency categories:

Very HighFrequency
HighFrequency
NormalFrequency
May Perform

Specific procedures/conditions that don’t haveenough data are indicated with “May Perform”. We encourageyou to contact the provider with questions about theirexperience.

Brain Tumor
Nasoalveolar Molding
Neurostimulation
Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Check your insurance
    Close Icon
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    Insurance Accepted

    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Assurant Health
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Coventry Health Care
    • Golden Rule
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan
    • Priority Health
    • UnitedHealthCare

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews

    4.8
    Average provider rating
    Based on 32 ratings
    Patient Ratings (32)
    5 Star
    (30)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (1)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (1)
    Aug 14, 2021
    Dr. Bendok is an excellent physician and surgeon. When I was diagnosed with a cyst on my brain, suddenly I lost everything. I am a professor at a large university, and suddenly my classes and students were taken away and I was admitted to ICU. I came to Mayo from work for routine tests but the last test was a MRI. I met Dr. Kristna first when I was in the ER and Dr. Bendok while I was in ICU. Although my world seemed to be ending Dr. Bendok gave me hope. Dr. Bendok and Dr. Kristna performed the surgery and I was discharged the next day. I had no complications and I continue to see Dr. Bendok today, 6 years later. I recommend him not only because of his expert skills as a neurosurgeon, but also how he interacts with his patients with compassion and encouragement. He has an excellent team and they work together to manage the care of his patients to obtain positive health outcomes. Yes I am still here teaching 6 years later. I am so grateful that he was instrumental in saving my life.
    — Aug 14, 2021
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    Dr. Bernard Bendok, MD
    About Dr. Bernard Bendok, MD

    • Neurosurgery
    • 28 years of experience
    Years of experience represents how long a provider has been practicing in their field since graduating from medical school. Not all providers will have this information available.
    • English, Cantonese
    • 1043285984
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Education & Certifications

    • Evanston Hospital|McGaw Med Center Of Northwestern
    • Northwestern University Feinberg School Of Medicine
    • NWU FIENBERG SCH OF MED
    • Neurosurgery
    What’s a board certification and why is it important that my provider has one?

    A board certification represents a provider’s dedication to ongoing training in one or more specialties, including the completion of intensive exams. While not all specialties have board certifications, if your provider does have one they’ve taken the extra step to master their specialty and to keep up with the latest advancements in their field.

    Hospital Affiliations

    • Mayo Clinic Hospital

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Bernard Bendok, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Bendok is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Bendok has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Bendok has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Bendok works at Mayo Clinic - Arizona in Phoenix, AZ. View the full address on Dr. Bendok’s profile.

    32 patients have reviewed Dr. Bendok. The overall rating for this provider is 4.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Bendok.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Bendok, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Bendok appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

