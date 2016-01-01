Overview of Dr. Bernard Bienstock, MD

Dr. Bernard Bienstock, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Valley Stream, NY. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 36 years of experience. They graduated from STATE UNIVERSITY OF NEW YORK / HEALTH SCIENCE CENTER AT BROOKLYN / COLLEGE OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with Long Island Jewish Medical Center and Mercy Medical Center.



Dr. Bienstock works at Ausubel Bienstock Mds in Valley Stream, NY. They are accepting new patients and accepts Blue Cross Blue Shield, Cigna and Humana as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.