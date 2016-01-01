Dr. Bernard Bienstock, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Bienstock is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Bernard Bienstock, MD
Overview of Dr. Bernard Bienstock, MD
Dr. Bernard Bienstock, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Valley Stream, NY. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 36 years of experience. They graduated from STATE UNIVERSITY OF NEW YORK / HEALTH SCIENCE CENTER AT BROOKLYN / COLLEGE OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with Long Island Jewish Medical Center and Mercy Medical Center.
Ausubel Bienstock Mds509 W Merrick Rd Ste 101, Valley Stream, NY 11580 Directions (516) 256-6700
Hospital Affiliations
- Long Island Jewish Medical Center
- Mercy Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
About Dr. Bernard Bienstock, MD
- Internal Medicine
- 36 years of experience
- English
- 1043229008
Education & Certifications
- STATE UNIVERSITY OF NEW YORK / HEALTH SCIENCE CENTER AT BROOKLYN / COLLEGE OF MEDICINE
Dr. Bienstock has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Bienstock accepts Blue Cross Blue Shield, Cigna and Humana, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Bienstock has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
5 patients have reviewed Dr. Bienstock. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Bienstock.
