Dr. Bernard Borbely, MD
Offers telehealth
Dr. Bernard Borbely, MD is a Critical Care Medicine Specialist in St Augustine, FL. They specialize in Critical Care Medicine, has 32 years of experience, and is board certified in Sleep Medicine. They graduated from West Virginia University School Of Medicine and is affiliated with Adventhealth Palm Coast and Flagler Hospital.
Locations
100 Whetstone Pl Ste 210, St Augustine, FL 32086
First Coast Pulmonary Assoc.6 Florida Park Dr Ste B, Palm Coast, FL 32137 Directions (386) 986-1422
Hospital Affiliations
- Adventhealth Palm Coast
- Flagler Hospital
Knows what he is doing, easy to understand and personable.
About Dr. Bernard Borbely, MD
- Critical Care Medicine
- 32 years of experience
- English
- 1063410991
Education & Certifications
- Temple University Hospital
- MC Del
- West Virginia University School Of Medicine
- Sleep Medicine
