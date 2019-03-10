See All Critical Care Medicine Doctors in St Augustine, FL
Dr. Bernard Borbely, MD

Critical Care Medicine
32 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview

Dr. Bernard Borbely, MD is a Critical Care Medicine Specialist in St Augustine, FL. They specialize in Critical Care Medicine, has 32 years of experience, and is board certified in Sleep Medicine. They graduated from West Virginia University School Of Medicine and is affiliated with Adventhealth Palm Coast and Flagler Hospital.

Dr. Borbely works at First Coast Pulmonary Associates in St Augustine, FL with other offices in Palm Coast, FL. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Adventhealth Palm Coast
  • Flagler Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

    Mar 10, 2019
    Knows what he is doing, easy to understand and personable.
    About Dr. Bernard Borbely, MD

    • Critical Care Medicine
    • 32 years of experience
    • English
    Education & Certifications

    • Temple University Hospital
    • West Virginia University School Of Medicine
    • Sleep Medicine
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Bernard Borbely, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Borbely is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Borbely has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    7 patients have reviewed Dr. Borbely. The overall rating for this provider is 4.1. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Borbely.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Borbely, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Borbely appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

