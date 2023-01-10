See All Ophthalmologists in Franklin, TN
Dr. Bernard Chang, MD

Ophthalmology
4.3 (20)
Dr. Bernard Chang, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Franklin, TN. They graduated from Vanderbilt University Medical Center and is affiliated with Tristar Centennial Medical Center.

Dr. Chang works at Cornea Consultants of Nashville in Franklin, TN with other offices in Nashville, TN and Murfreesboro, TN. They frequently treat conditions like Pinguecula, Corneal Diseases and Floaters along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Chang's Office Locations

    Cornea Consultants of Nashville
    3326 Aspen Grove Dr Ste 200, Franklin, TN 37067 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (629) 219-7859
    Cornea Consultants of Nashville
    2400 Patterson St Ste 201, Nashville, TN 37203 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (629) 219-7860
    Cornea Consultants of Nashville
    503 Highland Ter Ste B, Murfreesboro, TN 37130 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (615) 622-6969

Hospital Affiliations
  • Tristar Centennial Medical Center

Pinguecula
Corneal Diseases
Floaters
Pinguecula
Corneal Diseases
Floaters

Pinguecula
Corneal Diseases
Floaters
  View other providers who treat Floaters
Blepharitis
Eyelid Disorders
Fuchs' Corneal Dystrophy
Herpetic Keratitis
Keratoconus
Drooping Eyelids (Ptosis)
Dry Eyes
  View other providers who treat Dry Eyes
Keratitis
Pterygium
Age-Related Macular Degeneration
Allergic Conjunctivitis
Aphakia and Other Disorders of Lens
Astigmatism
B-Scan Ultrasound
Benign Neoplasm of Eye
Cataract
  View other providers who treat Cataract
Cataract Removal Surgery
Chalazion
Conjunctival Hemorrhage
Cornea Surgery
Cornea Transplant
Corneal Abrasion or Laceration
Corneal Ulcer
Drusen
  View other providers who treat Drusen
Esophoria
Exotropia
Eye Cancer
Eye Infections
Eyelid Spasm
Eyelid Surgery
Farnsworth Lantern Test
Glaucoma
  View other providers who treat Glaucoma
Glaucoma Surgery
Heterophoria
Hypertropia
Hypotropia
Macular Hole
Pinkeye (Conjunctivitis)
Senile Cataracts
Stye
  View other providers who treat Stye
Tear Duct Disorders
Trichiasis
Ultrasound, Eye
Vision Screening
Wet Age-Related Macular Degeneration
All Headaches (incl. Migraine)
Benign Neoplasm of Choroid
Blindness
Chorioretinal Scars
Corneal Erosion
Diabetic Cataracts
Diabetic Retinopathy
Excision or Destruction of Lesion of Cornea
Eye Test
  View other providers who treat Eye Test
Eyeglasses
Farsightedness
Headache
  View other providers who treat Headache
Iridocyclitis
LASIK
  View other providers who treat LASIK
Macular Edema
Migraine
  View other providers who treat Migraine
Nearsightedness
Ocular Surface Reconstruction
Pars Planitis
Pigment Dispersion Syndrome
Presbyopia
Pterygium Surgery
Retinoblastoma
Uveitis and Iridocyclitis
Visual Field Defects
    AARP
    Aetna
    Alliant Health Plans
    American General
    American International Group (AIG)
    Anthem
    Beech Street (Multiplan)
    Blue Cross Blue Shield
    CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    Cigna
    Compassionate Care Network (CCN)
    Coventry Health Care
    First Health
    Humana
    Medicaid
    Medicaid of Tennessee
    Medicare
    MultiPlan
    NovaNet
    One Health
    PHCS
    Private HealthCare Systems
    Signature Health Alliance
    Tricare
    UnitedHealthCare
    Worker's Compensation

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.3
    Average provider rating
    Based on 20 ratings
    Patient Ratings (20)
    5 Star
    (16)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (1)
    2 Star
    (1)
    1 Star
    (2)
    Jan 10, 2023
    The Franklin office is well staffed and very efficient . Dr Chang is patient, thorough and very kind. Fortunate to have Dr Chang in Franklin!
    Franklin, tn — Jan 10, 2023
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    About Dr. Bernard Chang, MD

    • Ophthalmology
    • English
    • 1215933197
    Education & Certifications

    • Shiley Eye Center
    • Vanderbilt University Medical Center
    • Vanderbilt University Medical Center
    • Vanderbilt University Medical Center
    • Ophthalmology
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Bernard Chang, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Chang is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Chang has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Chang has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Chang has seen patients for Pinguecula, Corneal Diseases and Floaters, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Chang on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    20 patients have reviewed Dr. Chang. The overall rating for this provider is 4.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Chang.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Chang, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Chang appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

