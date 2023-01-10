Dr. Bernard Chang, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Chang is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Bernard Chang, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Bernard Chang, MD
Dr. Bernard Chang, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Franklin, TN. They graduated from Vanderbilt University Medical Center and is affiliated with Tristar Centennial Medical Center.
Dr. Chang works at
Dr. Chang's Office Locations
Cornea Consultants of Nashville3326 Aspen Grove Dr Ste 200, Franklin, TN 37067 Directions (629) 219-7859
Cornea Consultants of Nashville2400 Patterson St Ste 201, Nashville, TN 37203 Directions (629) 219-7860
Cornea Consultants of Nashville503 Highland Ter Ste B, Murfreesboro, TN 37130 Directions (615) 622-6969
Hospital Affiliations
- Tristar Centennial Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- AARP
- Aetna
- Alliant Health Plans
- American General
- American International Group (AIG)
- Anthem
- Beech Street (Multiplan)
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Compassionate Care Network (CCN)
- Coventry Health Care
- First Health
- Humana
- Medicaid
- Medicaid of Tennessee
- Medicare
- MultiPlan
- NovaNet
- One Health
- PHCS
- Private HealthCare Systems
- Signature Health Alliance
- Tricare
- UnitedHealthCare
- Worker's Compensation
Ratings & Reviews
The Franklin office is well staffed and very efficient . Dr Chang is patient, thorough and very kind. Fortunate to have Dr Chang in Franklin!
About Dr. Bernard Chang, MD
- Ophthalmology
- English
- 1215933197
Education & Certifications
- Shiley Eye Center
- Vanderbilt University Medical Center
- Vanderbilt University Medical Center
- Vanderbilt University Medical Center
- Ophthalmology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Chang has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Chang accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Chang has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Chang works at
Dr. Chang has seen patients for Pinguecula, Corneal Diseases and Floaters, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Chang on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
20 patients have reviewed Dr. Chang. The overall rating for this provider is 4.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Chang.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Chang, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Chang appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.