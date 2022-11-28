Dr. Bernard Chang, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Chang is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Bernard Chang, MD
Overview of Dr. Bernard Chang, MD
Dr. Bernard Chang, MD is a Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery Specialist in Baltimore, MD. They specialize in Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery, has 39 years of experience, and is board certified in Plastic Surgery. They graduated from University Of California At Los Angeles / Center For Health Sciences and is affiliated with Mercy Medical Center.
Dr. Chang's Office Locations
St Paul Place Specialists Inc.227 Saint Paul St Fl 6, Baltimore, MD 21202 Directions (410) 332-9700
Mercy Medical Center301 Saint Paul St, Baltimore, MD 21202 Directions (410) 332-9700Tuesday8:00am - 3:30pm
Hospital Affiliations
- Mercy Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Chang?
Would recommend 100%. Compassionate, listens and answers your questions. Office staff are exceptional. There is a lengthy wait for surgery but it’s because he is very sought after. Well worth the wait.
About Dr. Bernard Chang, MD
- Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery
- 39 years of experience
- English
Education & Certifications
- University Of California At Los Angeles / Center For Health Sciences
- Plastic Surgery
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Chang has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Chang accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Chang has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Chang has seen patients for Breast Reconstruction, Nipple Reconstruction and Breast Reduction, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Chang on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
20 patients have reviewed Dr. Chang. The overall rating for this provider is 4.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Chang.
