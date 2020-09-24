Overview of Dr. Bernard Chinnasami, MD

Dr. Bernard Chinnasami, MD is a Medical Oncology Specialist in High Point, NC. They specialize in Medical Oncology, has 36 years of experience. They graduated from DR M.G.R. MEDICAL UNIVERSITY / MADRAS MEDICAL COLLEGE and is affiliated with Wake Forest Baptist Health - High Point Medical Center and Wake Forest Baptist Medical Center.



Dr. Chinnasami works at Cornerstone Hematology-oncology in High Point, NC. They frequently treat conditions like Anemia, Leukocytosis and Bleeding Disorders along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Cigna and Humana as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.