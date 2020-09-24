Dr. Bernard Chinnasami, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Chinnasami is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Bernard Chinnasami, MD
Overview of Dr. Bernard Chinnasami, MD
Dr. Bernard Chinnasami, MD is a Medical Oncology Specialist in High Point, NC. They specialize in Medical Oncology, has 36 years of experience. They graduated from DR M.G.R. MEDICAL UNIVERSITY / MADRAS MEDICAL COLLEGE and is affiliated with Wake Forest Baptist Health - High Point Medical Center and Wake Forest Baptist Medical Center.
Dr. Chinnasami's Office Locations
-
1
Cornerstone Hematology-oncology302 Westwood Ave, High Point, NC 27262 Directions (336) 802-2500
-
2
High Point Medical Center601 N Elm St, High Point, NC 27262 Directions (336) 781-4080
Hospital Affiliations
- Wake Forest Baptist Health - High Point Medical Center
- Wake Forest Baptist Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
Ratings & Reviews
The phone number listed for this doctor is incorrect. The correct number is 336-781-4080. Thank you from Telecommunications at Wake Forest Baptist Health.
About Dr. Bernard Chinnasami, MD
- Medical Oncology
- 36 years of experience
- English
- 1821017021
Education & Certifications
- DR M.G.R. MEDICAL UNIVERSITY / MADRAS MEDICAL COLLEGE
