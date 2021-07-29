Dr. Bernard Clifford Jr, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Clifford Jr is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Bernard Clifford Jr, MD
Offers telehealth
Dr. Bernard Clifford Jr, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in Holyoke, MA. They specialize in Gastroenterology, has 35 years of experience, and is board certified in Internal Medicine. They graduated from BOSTON UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with Baystate Medical Center, Baystate Wing Hospital and Holyoke Medical Center.
Dr. Clifford Jr works at
Pioneer Valley Gastroenterology Assoc10 Hospital Dr Ste 102, Holyoke, MA 01040 Directions (413) 534-1124
Holyoke Medical Center Inc.575 Beech St, Holyoke, MA 01040 Directions (413) 534-2500
- Baystate Medical Center
- Baystate Wing Hospital
- Holyoke Medical Center
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Massachusetts
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- Tufts Health Plan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
A hundred times over. He is smart, knows what he’s doing, and puts you at ease by explaining it to you in a way so you can understand. And it helps that he is gentle,and has a good bedside manner.
- Gastroenterology
- 35 years of experience
- English
- 1972561843
- BOSTON UNIVERSITY
- Internal Medicine
Dr. Clifford Jr has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Clifford Jr accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Clifford Jr has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Clifford Jr has seen patients for Irritable Bowel Syndrome, Gastroesophageal Reflux Disease (GERD) and Constipation, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Clifford Jr on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
3 patients have reviewed Dr. Clifford Jr. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Clifford Jr.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Clifford Jr, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Clifford Jr appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.