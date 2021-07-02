Dr. Bernard Cohen, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Cohen is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Bernard Cohen, MD
Overview of Dr. Bernard Cohen, MD
Dr. Bernard Cohen, MD is a Pediatrics Specialist in Yucca Valley, CA. They specialize in Pediatrics, has 51 years of experience, and is board certified in Pediatrics. They graduated from Katholieke Universiteit Leuven, Faculteit Der Geneeskunde and is affiliated with Desert Regional Medical Center and Hi-desert Medical Center.
Dr. Cohen's Office Locations
Sean R Thomas MD and Assoc55585 29 Palms Hwy, Yucca Valley, CA 92284 Directions (760) 228-3366
Cohen Musch Thomas Medical Group555 E Tachevah Dr Ste 1W204, Palm Springs, CA 92262 Directions (760) 323-9818
American Desert Medical Clinics6186 ADOBE RD, Twentynine Palms, CA 92277 Directions (760) 361-8525
Hospital Affiliations
- Desert Regional Medical Center
- Hi-desert Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Amerigroup (Wellpoint)
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Coventry Health Care
- Health Net
- Health Net of California
- Humana
- Kaiser Permanente
- Medicaid
- Medicaid of California
- Medicare
- MultiPlan
- UnitedHealthCare
- WellPoint
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Cohen treated my boys like family. He was very respectable, caring, and extremely knowledgeable. He prescribed the right medication and took care of my boys issues and he also processed the referrals immediately. Lastly his staff was also very polite.
About Dr. Bernard Cohen, MD
- Pediatrics
- 51 years of experience
- English, French and Spanish
- 1215947734
Education & Certifications
- La Co-Usc Med Ctr
- Victoria Genl Hosp
- Katholieke Universiteit Leuven, Faculteit Der Geneeskunde
- Pediatrics
Dr. Cohen has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Cohen accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Cohen has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Cohen speaks French and Spanish.
22 patients have reviewed Dr. Cohen. The overall rating for this provider is 1.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Cohen.
