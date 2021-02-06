Dr. Bernard Despres, DO is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Despres is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Bernard Despres, DO
Dr. Bernard Despres, DO is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Winter Park, FL. They specialize in Obstetrics & Gynecology, has 43 years of experience. They graduated from Des Moines U, College of Osteopathic Med/Surg and is affiliated with Adventhealth Orlando.
Aloma Park Ob.gyn. PA1925 Mizell Ave Ste 104, Winter Park, FL 32792 Directions (407) 657-4669
- Adventhealth Orlando
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Humana
- MultiPlan
I have been with Dr. Despres for over 25 years. He delivered 3 of my children. He is kind, warm, great bedside manners and make you feel at ease. Some people are just made to do what they do and Dr. Despres was made for this profession.
- Naval Hosp
- Muskegon Genl Hosp
- Des Moines U, College of Osteopathic Med/Surg
Dr. Despres has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Despres accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Despres has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Despres has seen patients for Vaginal Delivery and VBAC and C-Section, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Despres on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
36 patients have reviewed Dr. Despres. The overall rating for this provider is 4.2. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Despres.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Despres, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Despres appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.