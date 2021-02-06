Overview of Dr. Bernard Despres, DO

Dr. Bernard Despres, DO is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Winter Park, FL. They specialize in Obstetrics & Gynecology, has 43 years of experience. They graduated from Des Moines U, College of Osteopathic Med/Surg and is affiliated with Adventhealth Orlando.



Dr. Despres works at Aloma Park Ob.gyn. PA in Winter Park, FL. They frequently treat conditions like Vaginal Delivery and VBAC and C-Section along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.