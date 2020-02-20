Overview of Dr. Bernard Durante, MD

Dr. Bernard Durante, MD is a Sleep Medicine Specialist in Plymouth, MA. They specialize in Sleep Medicine, has 41 years of experience, and is board certified in Otolaryngology-Head and Neck Surgery. They graduated from Med Coll Of Ga Sch Of Med and is affiliated with Beth Israel Deaconess Hospital - Plymouth and Falmouth Hospital.



Dr. Durante works at Plymouth ENT in Plymouth, MA with other offices in Bourne, MA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.