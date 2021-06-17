Dr. Bernard Gasch, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Gasch is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Bernard Gasch, MD
Dr. Bernard Gasch, MD is a Dermatologist in Portland, OR. They specialize in Dermatology, has 26 years of experience, and is board certified in Dermatology. They graduated from Medical College of Wisconsin.
Heart Rhythm Consultants P.c.9427 SW Barnes Rd Ste 495, Portland, OR 97225 Directions (503) 297-3440
Center for Dermatology and Laser Surgery (Hillsboro Clinic)5920 NE Ray Cir Ste 200, Hillsboro, OR 97124 Directions (503) 297-3440Monday7:30am - 5:00pmTuesday7:30am - 5:00pmWednesday7:30am - 5:00pmThursday7:30am - 5:00pmFriday7:30am - 5:00pm
Center For Dermatology & Laser Surgery (St. Vincent Hospital)9135 SW Barnes Rd Ste 875, Portland, OR 97225 Directions (503) 297-3440Monday7:30am - 5:00pmTuesday7:30am - 5:00pmWednesday7:30am - 5:00pmThursday7:30am - 5:00pmFriday7:30am - 5:00pm
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Dr. Gasch fixed my adult acne I had been struggling with for over 10 years. I had tried every OTC medication, saw estheticians, and other dermatologists. He was the only one who fixed my problem and I am so grateful!
About Dr. Bernard Gasch, MD
- Dermatology
- 26 years of experience
- English
- 1407851363
Education & Certifications
- Medical College of Wisconsin
- Dermatology
Dr. Gasch has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Gasch accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Gasch has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Gasch has seen patients for Itchy Skin, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Gasch on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
130 patients have reviewed Dr. Gasch. The overall rating for this provider is 4.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Gasch.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Gasch, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Gasch appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.