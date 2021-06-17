See All Dermatologists in Portland, OR
Dr. Bernard Gasch, MD

Dermatology
4.5 (130)
Accepting new patients
26 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview

Dr. Bernard Gasch, MD is a Dermatologist in Portland, OR. They specialize in Dermatology, has 26 years of experience, and is board certified in Dermatology. They graduated from Medical College of Wisconsin.

Dr. Gasch works at Heart Rhythm Consultants P.c. in Portland, OR with other offices in Hillsboro, OR. They frequently treat conditions like Itchy Skin along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Heart Rhythm Consultants P.c.
    9427 SW Barnes Rd Ste 495, Portland, OR 97225 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (503) 297-3440
  2. 2
    Center for Dermatology and Laser Surgery (Hillsboro Clinic)
    5920 NE Ray Cir Ste 200, Hillsboro, OR 97124 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (503) 297-3440
    Monday
    7:30am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    7:30am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    7:30am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    7:30am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    7:30am - 5:00pm
  3. 3
    Center For Dermatology & Laser Surgery (St. Vincent Hospital)
    9135 SW Barnes Rd Ste 875, Portland, OR 97225 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (503) 297-3440
    Monday
    7:30am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    7:30am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    7:30am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    7:30am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    7:30am - 5:00pm

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Itchy Skin
Contact Dermatitis
Dermatitis
Itchy Skin
Contact Dermatitis
Dermatitis

Treatment frequency



Itchy Skin Chevron Icon
Contact Dermatitis Chevron Icon
Dermatitis Chevron Icon
Acne Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Acne
Actinic Keratosis Chevron Icon
Athlete's Foot Chevron Icon
Atopic Dermatitis (Eczema) Chevron Icon
Basal Cell Carcinoma Chevron Icon
Boil Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Boil
Destruction of Benign Skin Lesion Chevron Icon
Destruction of Malignant Skin Lesion Chevron Icon
Dry Skin Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Dry Skin
Folliculitis Chevron Icon
Fungal Nail Infection Chevron Icon
Granuloma of Skin Chevron Icon
Hair Loss Chevron Icon
Intertrigo Chevron Icon
Moles (Benign Skin Lesions) Chevron Icon
Psoriasis Chevron Icon
Ringworm Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Ringworm
Rosacea Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Rosacea
Seborrheic Dermatitis Chevron Icon
Seborrheic Keratosis Chevron Icon
Shaving of Skin Lesion Chevron Icon
Skin Cancer Chevron Icon
Skin Discoloration Chevron Icon
Spider Veins Chevron Icon
Tinea Versicolor Chevron Icon
Varicose Veins Chevron Icon
Warts Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Warts
Abscess Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Abscess
Acanthosis Nigricans Chevron Icon
Allergic Conjunctivitis Chevron Icon
Allergic Rhinitis Chevron Icon
Anemia Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Anemia
Animal Allergies Chevron Icon
Arthritis Chevron Icon
Benign Tumor Chevron Icon
Birthmark Chevron Icon
Bowenoid Papulosis Chevron Icon
Burn Injuries Chevron Icon
Cancer Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Cancer
Candidiasis of Skin and Nails Chevron Icon
Canker Sore Chevron Icon
Cellulitis Chevron Icon
Chemodenervation Chevron Icon
Cold Sore Chevron Icon
Condyloma Destruction Chevron Icon
Cutaneous Lupus Erythematosus Chevron Icon
Dermatitis Due to Drugs Chevron Icon
Dermatitis Due to Substances Taken Internally Chevron Icon
Destruction of Penile Lesion Chevron Icon
Dyshydrotic Eczema Chevron Icon
Eczema and Contact Dermatitis Due to Cosmetics Chevron Icon
Eczema and Contact Dermatitis Due to Metals Chevron Icon
Excessive Sweating Chevron Icon
Foot Conditions Chevron Icon
Ganglion Cyst Chevron Icon
Genital Herpes Chevron Icon
Genital Warts Chevron Icon
Herpes Simplex Infection Chevron Icon
Herpes Zoster Without Complication Chevron Icon
Hidradenitis Chevron Icon
Hives Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Hives
Hyperlipidemia Chevron Icon
Hypothyroidism Chevron Icon
Impetigo Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Impetigo
Jock Itch Chevron Icon
Keloid Scar Chevron Icon
Lichen Planus Chevron Icon
Limb Swelling Caused by Fluid Overload Chevron Icon
Lipid Disorders Chevron Icon
Lipomas Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Lipomas
Melanoma Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Melanoma
Molluscum Contagiosum Infection Chevron Icon
Nail and Nail Bed Infection Chevron Icon
Non-Cosmetic Chemodenervation Chevron Icon
Parapsoriasis Chevron Icon
Pemphigoid Chevron Icon
Pinkeye (Conjunctivitis) Chevron Icon
Plantar Wart Chevron Icon
Pollen Allergy Chevron Icon
Psoriatic Arthritis Chevron Icon
Pulsed Dye Laser Treatment Chevron Icon
Raynaud's Disease Chevron Icon
Restylane® Injections Chevron Icon
Scleroderma Chevron Icon
Sexually Transmitted Diseases (STDs) Chevron Icon
Shingles Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Shingles
Skin Allergy Chevron Icon
Skin Infections Chevron Icon
Skin Lesion Chevron Icon
Skin Resurfacing Chevron Icon
Skin Ulcer Chevron Icon
Smoking Cessation Counseling Chevron Icon
Smoothbeam® Diode Laser Chevron Icon
Squamous Cell Carcinoma Chevron Icon
Stye Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Stye
Sunburn Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Sunburn
Telogen Effluvium Chevron Icon
Tobacco Use Disorder Chevron Icon
Venous Insufficiency Chevron Icon
Venous Sclerotherapy Chevron Icon
Vitamin D Deficiency Chevron Icon
    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • American Enterprise Group
    • American Republic
    • Anthem
    • Assurant Health
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CHAMPVA
    • Cigna
    • Commercial Insurance Company
    • CoreSource
    • Coventry Health Care
    • First Choice Health
    • First Health
    • Health Net
    • Humana
    • Kaiser Permanente
    • Mail Handlers Benefit Plan (MHBP)
    • Medicaid
    • Meritain Health
    • MultiPlan
    • PacificSource
    • Planned Administration Inc
    • Premera Blue Cross
    • Providence Health Plans
    • Regence Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Tricare
    • UnitedHealthCare

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.5
    Average provider rating
    Based on 130 ratings
    Patient Ratings (130)
    5 Star
    (110)
    4 Star
    (5)
    3 Star
    (1)
    2 Star
    (3)
    1 Star
    (11)
    Jun 17, 2021
    Dr. Gasch fixed my adult acne I had been struggling with for over 10 years. I had tried every OTC medication, saw estheticians, and other dermatologists. He was the only one who fixed my problem and I am so grateful!
    Acne Curing Wizard — Jun 17, 2021
    Photo: Dr. Bernard Gasch, MD
    About Dr. Bernard Gasch, MD

    Specialties
    • Dermatology
    Years of Experience
    • 26 years of experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1407851363
    Education & Certifications

    Medical Education
    • Medical College of Wisconsin
    Board Certifications
    • Dermatology
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Bernard Gasch, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Gasch is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Gasch has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Gasch has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Gasch has seen patients for Itchy Skin, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Gasch on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    130 patients have reviewed Dr. Gasch. The overall rating for this provider is 4.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Gasch.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Gasch, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Gasch appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

