Overview

Dr. Bernard Geiser, MD is a Family Medicine Specialist in Pittsburgh, PA. They specialize in Family Medicine, has 37 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF PHOENIX / NORTHERN CALIFORNIA CAMPUS and is affiliated with Highlands Hospital.



Dr. Geiser works at Medexpress Urgent Care - Shadyside in Pittsburgh, PA with other offices in Mc Kees Rocks, PA. They are accepting new patients. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

