Dr. Bernard Goldblatt, MD
Overview
Dr. Bernard Goldblatt, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Brooklyn, NY. They completed their fellowship with Maimonides Medical Center
Dr. Goldblatt works at
Locations
Bernard Goldblatt MD1870 E 19th St, Brooklyn, NY 11229 Directions (718) 232-7877
Hospital Affiliations
- Maimonides Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Amerihealth
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
Very caring and really makes you feel he is concerned with the well-being of each of his patients.
About Dr. Bernard Goldblatt, MD
- Cardiology
- English
Education & Certifications
- Maimonides Medical Center
- Brookdale University Hospital Medical Center
- Brookdale University Hospital Medical Center
- Cardiovascular Disease and Internal Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Goldblatt accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Goldblatt has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Goldblatt works at
Dr. Goldblatt has seen patients for Electrocardiogram (EKG), Aortic Stenosis and Aortic Valve Regurgitation, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Goldblatt on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
11 patients have reviewed Dr. Goldblatt. The overall rating for this provider is 4.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Goldblatt.
