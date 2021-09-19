Dr. Bernard Gran, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Gran is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Bernard Gran, MD
Dr. Bernard Gran, MD is a Neurology Specialist in Miami, FL. They specialize in Neurology, has 47 years of experience, and is board certified in Neurology. They graduated from Univ Of Miami Sch Of Med and is affiliated with Baptist Hospital Of Miami.
Neuroscience Consultants LLC9090 SW 87th Ct Ste 200, Miami, FL 33176 Directions (305) 274-1500
The Neurolgy Group15955 SW 96th St Ste 305, Miami, FL 33196 Directions (305) 306-6209
- Baptist Hospital Of Miami
- Aetna
- AvMed
- Beech Street (Multiplan)
- Cigna
- Dimension Health
- First Health
- Humana
- Medicare
- Neighborhood Health Plan
- Tricare
- UnitedHealthCare
- Worker's Compensation
My husband and I have been using Dr. Gran as our neurologist for about 40 years. Contrary to the negative reviews indicated above, we have always felt Dr. Gran listened well to our issues, was keenly aware of all medications and procedures, and was always kind. We have never been rushed and he has spent a lot of time with us of each appointment. We think very highly of him. We recommened him.
- Neurology
- 47 years of experience
- English, Spanish
- 1285602078
- Natl Inst Hlth
- Jackson Memorial Hospital
- Univ Of Miami Sch Of Med
- Neurology
