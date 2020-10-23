See All Rheumatologists in San Antonio, TX
Dr. Bernard Hildebrand Jr, MD

Rheumatology
3.7 (3)
Map Pin Small San Antonio, TX
Accepting new patients

Overview of Dr. Bernard Hildebrand Jr, MD

Dr. Bernard Hildebrand Jr, MD is a Rheumatology Specialist in San Antonio, TX. 

Dr. Hildebrand Jr works at Communicare Health Centers in San Antonio, TX. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Hildebrand Jr's Office Locations

    Communicare Health Centers
    1102 Barclay St, San Antonio, TX 78207 (210) 233-7000
    Communicare Health Centers
    3066 E Commerce St, San Antonio, TX 78220 (210) 233-7000

Experience & Treatment Frequency

    Aetna
    Ambetter
    Anthem
    Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Texas
    Blue Cross Blue Shield
    CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield

    Oct 23, 2020
    the best rheumatologist i have ever been to
    Oct 23, 2020
    Dr. Hildebrand Jr's Office & Staff

    Experience with Dr. Hildebrand Jr

    About Dr. Bernard Hildebrand Jr, MD

    Rheumatology
    English, Spanish
    1033232418
    Education & Certifications

    Internal Medicine and Rheumatology
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Bernard Hildebrand Jr, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Hildebrand Jr is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Hildebrand Jr has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Hildebrand Jr has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Hildebrand Jr works at Communicare Health Centers in San Antonio, TX. View the full address on Dr. Hildebrand Jr’s profile.

    3 patients have reviewed Dr. Hildebrand Jr. The overall rating for this provider is 3.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Hildebrand Jr.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Hildebrand Jr, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Hildebrand Jr appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

