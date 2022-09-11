Overview

Dr. B John Hynes, MD is a Clinical Cardiac Electrophysiologist in Salem, VA. They specialize in Clinical Cardiac Electrophysiology, has 26 years of experience, and is board certified in Cardiovascular Disease. They graduated from University of Texas- San Antonio Long Medical School and is affiliated with Lewisgale Medical Center, Deborah Heart And Lung Center and ProMedica Toledo Hospital.



Dr. Hynes works at LewisGale Physicians Cardiac Electrophysiology - Salem in Salem, VA. They frequently treat conditions like Electrocardiogram (EKG), Heart Disease and Sinus Tachycardia along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.