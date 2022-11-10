Overview

Dr. Bernard Jones, MD is a Family Medicine Specialist in Andrews, SC. They graduated from MUSC and is affiliated with Tidelands Georgetown Memorial Hospital and Tidelands Waccamaw Community Hospital.



Dr. Jones works at Tidelands Health Family Medicine in Andrews, SC. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.